7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a big first quarter earnings beat. First quarter EPS came in at 83 cents, topping estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in $4 million higher than estimates at $110.7 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) shares are up 7 percent. No news was immediately available.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares are up 3 percent after a report Bloomberg report sees the company restructuring its debt, according to Fitch ratings.
- Liberty Tax Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) shares are up 3 percent after reporting the KPMG has resigned as the companies independent accounting firm.
Losers
- Peregrine Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PPHM) shares are down 23 percent after reporting a loss of 31 cents in the second quarter. Sales were cut nearly in half year-over-year to $12.782 million in the quarter. The company reaffirmed FY18 manufacturing sales of $50-$55 million.
- Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) shares are down 4 percent after missing on second quarter earnings and sales estimates. Second quarter EPS came in at $1.28, missing estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $2.154 billion, missing estimates by $26 million. The company cut Food and Fountain comps from 4-6 percent to 2-4 percent.
- Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares are down 2 percent after announcing a $600 million offering of common shares. Goldman Sachs recently commented that bluebird bio is one step closer to a sickle cell cure.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.