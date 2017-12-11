Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) emerged from a bout of introspection Monday with a better understanding of why and how people spend time with it.

In fact, between surveys and an analysis of originals updated between Nov. 1, 2016, and Nov. 1, 2017, Netflix thinks it’s figured us out. Here’s what the company discovered about our 2017 streaming habits.

We’re Couch Potatoes

Global viewers averaged more than 1 billion hours per week — still just a fraction of YouTube’s 1 billion per day. But if we were to stretch out the 140 million hours of daily Netflix consumption, we’d stream non-stop for 15,982 years.

Some Of Us Have Fetishes

If you’re an average Netflixer, you finished about 60 movies throughout the last year.

But maybe you’re an outlier. Maybe you’re that one member found to have streamed “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” 365 days in a row...

Sometimes We Have Self-Control

Some shows are worth a good 24-hour, never-leave-the-bed immersion, but others are longer-term commitments.

The top Netflix originals “devoured” through more than two hours of viewing per day were “American Vandal,” “3%” and “13 Reasons Why.”

But viewers took their time on “The Crown,” “Big Mouth” and “Neo Yokio,” stretching the experience over a longer period with less than two hours per day.

It’s A Family Affair - If You Can Keep Up

Apart from the lone Antarctican who shivered through “Shameless,” streaming is often a communal experience. “Stranger Things,” “13 Reasons Why” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events” were the top Netflix shows watched by families last year.

Others were too addictive to wait. The shows that most commonly provoked viewers to break their community-viewing pacts were “Narcos,” “13 Reasons Why” and “Stranger Things.”

Related Links:

Cramer: Brand Loyalty To FANG Companies As Strong As Ever

Netflix Chief: There Will Be More 'House of Cards'