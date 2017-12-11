IN THE NEWS

Wall Street has been watching bitcoin this week, with the price up another 39.8 percent to above $16,000 ahead of the highly anticipated launch of bitcoin futures trading by Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) starting Sunday: Link

New media is slowly and steadily supplanting traditional media sources. Print media has been on a secular decline, as news and information disseminated online has grown. As this paradigm shift continues, another noteworthy development that has been taking place is the shift in ad dollars from TV to digital media: Link

By now, you’re probably sick and tired of hearing about the price appreciation of bitcoin. Especially if the friends or family who told you to invest earlier were bragging about profits over Thanksgiving dinner: Link

A little-discussed provision in the Senate tax bill could lead to a higher tax bill for millions of small investors and cause many to unload stocks before year-end to avoid those costs: Link

Retailers have a gift for discount-obsessed holiday shoppers: simpler pricing: Link

Russia’s military chief warned on Monday that military exercises by Japan, the United States and South Korea aimed at countering North Korea only raise hysteria and create more instability in the region: Link

Wall Street economists are telling investors to brace for the biggest tightening of monetary policy in more than a decade: Link

New York Post reports Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) execs discussed ordering hookers on a business call in 2015, according to sources: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Axiom upgraded U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) from Sell to Hold

(NYSE: X) from Sell to Hold Barclays upgraded Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: DFS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Baird upgraded First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral to Outperform

(NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral to Outperform Mizuho downgraded Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) from Buy to Neutral

(NYSE: BRX) from Buy to Neutral JP Morgan downgraded PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Overweight to Neutral

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.