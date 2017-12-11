A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 39 points to 24,357.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 1.50 points to 2,652.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 5.25 points to 6,345.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.21 percent to trade at $63.27 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.47 percent to trade at $57.09 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.19 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index slipping 0.02 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.05 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.44 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.13 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.56 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.14 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.98 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.62 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Discover Financial shares rose 0.48 percent to close at $73.80 on Friday.

Breaking news