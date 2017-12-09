Bitcoin: Boom or Bubble?

Joel Elconin offers a thoughtful perspective on the notable cryptocurrency in “Is Bitcoin A New Asset Class Or The Next Great Market Bubble?”

Digital Power Stock Offering

A day after shares soared on solid guidance and a new contract, Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) announced an offering of stock and warrants. Elizabeth Balboa’s “Digital Power Shares Volatile On Financing News” describes the price action as the stock plummeted on fears of dilution.

Tesla Reports Could Be A Win For Chipmakers

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is reportedly working on its own AI chips for its autonomous vehicles, but rather than seeing this move as a headwind for chipmakers, some experts see it as a potential boon. In exclusive interviews with Benzinga, Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth and Loup Ventures’ Austin Bohlig explain why Skyworks Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) and NVIDIA Coropration (NASDAQ: NVDA) could be the beneficiaries if the Tesla reports prove true.

Related Link:

ICYMI: Digital Power Stock Rises As Bitcoin Remains All The Rage, The Future Of Fannie & Freddie, And LendingClub Gets No Credit