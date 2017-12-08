Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) was halted three times Friday, first on company news and then for volatility. Around 11:45 a.m. ET, the company released news of multiple deals with investors and financiers.

According to a press release, the transactions included:

An exchange deal with WT Johnson & Sons for a $600,000 convertible promissory note and another note for $1.668 million in exchange for cancellation.

A subscription deal with an investor for the $800,000 sale of 640,000 shares of common stock.

An exchange agreement with investors for 1,523,852 shares of common stock and warrants for 380,963 shares of common stock at $1.10 per share.

An investor agreement for 150,000 shares of restricted common stock and a 10-percent Original Issue Discount Convertible Debenture for $500,000.

Digital Power’s stock has been volatile in recent days, rising 86 percent over the last week amid ultimately false rumors of an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) deal with its Coolisys Technologies subsidiary.

Coolisys’ unveiling of cryptocurrency hardware and a swell in Digital Power’s defense orders catalyzed additional spikes.

Shares have resumed at the time of publication and were trading down 8.53 percent at $3.11.

