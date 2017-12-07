6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Vince Holdings (NYSE: VNCE) shares are up over 9 percent following a big third quarter earnings and sales beat. EPS came in at 41 cents, beating estimates by 52 cents. Sales for the luxury apparel brand were nearly $20 million higher than estimates, coming in at $79.1 million.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares are up 4 percent despite reporting a second quarter earnings miss. The company also issued weak third quarter earnings.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are up 4 percent, reversing losses in the regular session. No news was immediately available.
Losers
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are down 13 percent despite beating second quarter earnings and sales estimates. The company shares were briefly halted after issuing weak third quarter and FY18 guidance, which eventually sent shares plummeting.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares are down 3 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) shares are down over 1 percent after hours, likely due to industry fears after American Outdoor Brands issued weak guidance.
