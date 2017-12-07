31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Entellus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ENTL) shares surged 49 percent to $23.88. Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) announced plans to acquire Entellus Medical for $24 per share in cash.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 37 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after the firm raised 2018 revenue guidance 50 percent from $25 million to between $36 million and $38 million. The change is justified by a swell in orders at Digital Power’s defense and commercial units, including a major Microphase Corporation order from the U.S. Air Force.
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares rose 43.6 percent to $132.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 2 trial of SAGE-217 met its primary endpoint.
- SeaChange International (NYSE: SEAC) jumped 25 percent to $3.50 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 21.2 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 7.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 19.8 percent to $37.75 on better-than-expected quarterly profit.
- Vince Holding Corp (NYSE: VNCE) shares gained 16.7 percent to $5.50 as the company posted Q3 results.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 15.5 percent to $4.09.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) shares rose 15.3 percent to $63.20 following strong Q4 results.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 14 percent to $19.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued strong FY17 earnings guidance.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares rose 10.2 percent to $4.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 20.17 percent on Wednesday.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) gained 9.9 percent to $3.28. Viking Therapeutics priced its 5.13 million share offering at $2.50 per share.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 9.8 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 13.57 percent on Wednesday.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) rose 7.6 percent to $72.79 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company saw comps up 8 percent in the quarter and authorized a $200 million share buyback program. CEO Laurent Potdevin says the company is on track for $4 billion in revenues by 2020.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) rose 7.2 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after surging 16.32 percent on Wednesday.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 6.8 percent to $10.90 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 13.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) rose 5.9 percent to $397.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.75 percent on Wednesday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 5.2 percent to $4.89 in pre-market trading after falling 9.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) rose 4.6 percent to $32.95 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 4.5 percent to $275.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) rose 2.4 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) dipped 17.7 percent to $47.30 following Q3 results.
- Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 16.7 percent to $16.06 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
- Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares slipped 16.6 percent to $2.16 following Q3 results.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) shares declined 13.9 percent to $3.66 following weak Q4 and FY18 guidance.
- Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) dropped 10.9 percent to $4.36.
- PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: PPDF) declined 11 percent to $7.20.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares fell 9.7 percent to $ 8.74 after the company received NASDAQ letter.
- National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) declined 4.1 percent to $25.49 after the company reported a public offering of 5,000,000 common shares.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) slipped 4 percent to $49.75 following weak quarterly results.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares fell 3.4 percent to $32.50. Revance priced 5.33 million share offering at $31 per share.
