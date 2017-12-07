22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) rose 37 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading on guidance and report of order from the US Air Force. Digital Power expects FY2018 sales of $36.0 millionto 38.0 million.
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares rose 43.6 percent to $132.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 2 trial of SAGE-217 met its primary endpoint.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 21.2 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 7.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 14 percent to $19.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued strong FY17 earnings guidance.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares rose 10.2 percent to $4.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 20.17 percent on Wednesday.
- Moxian Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 9.8 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after jumping 13.57 percent on Wednesday.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) rose 7.6 percent to $72.79 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company saw comps up 8 percent in the quarter and authorized a $200 million share buyback program. CEO Laurent Potdevin says the company is on track for $4 billion in revenues by 2020.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) rose 7.2 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after surging 16.32 percent on Wednesday.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 6.8 percent to $10.90 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 13.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) rose 5.9 percent to $397.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.75 percent on Wednesday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 5.2 percent to $4.89 in pre-market trading after falling 9.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) rose 4.6 percent to $32.95 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 4.5 percent to $275.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) rose 2.4 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) fell 9.7 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Viking Therapeutics priced its 5.13 million share offering at $2.50 per share.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) fell 5.8 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.38 percent on Wednesday.
- National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) fell 5.1 percent to $25.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported a public offering of 5,000,000 common shares.
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) shares fell 4.5 percent to $26.05 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.11 percent on Wednesday.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) fell 4.5 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading. PiperJaffray downgraded Yelp from Neutral to Underweight.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) fell 4 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading after slipping 2.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Banco Bradesco SA (ADR) (NYSE: BBD) fell 3.6 percent to $9.80 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 0.74 percent on Wednesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 3.5 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
