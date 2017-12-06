30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares jumped 104.7 percent to $94.79 after the company disclosed that its MGL-3196 achieved primary endpoint in patients with biopsy-proven non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in Phase 2 clinical trial.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) surged 31.9 percent to $57.05 as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares gained 27.5 percent to $6.77 after announcing agreement to acquire 51 percent of Brighten Holdings.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) shares surged 20.8 percent to $10.44 as the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings and raised its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares jumped 20.5 percent to $4.3 after gaining 4.87 percent on Tuesday.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares gained 18.25 percent to $3.24. Viking Therapeutics announced a common stock offering.
- GEE Group Inc (NYSE: JOB) shares surged 12.4 percent to $3.00.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares rose 10.5 percent to $3.78.
- Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) climbed 9.6 percent to $66.79. DaVita Medical Group, a subsidiary of DaVita, agreed to be acquired by Optum for $4.9 billion in cash.
- Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) shares gained 8.6 percent to $2.20.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) rose 7.3 percent to $28.22 on upbeat Q2 results.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares rose 8 percent to $71.50. Oxford Industries reported upbeat Q3 earnings. However, the company posted downbeat sales for its third quarter and issued weak FY17 sales guidance.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares gained 6.7 percent to $56.45 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
Losers
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) declined 34 percent to $0.76. Biocept priced its 4.93 million share offering at $0.68 per share.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) dropped 26.1 percent to $2.28 after surging 175.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Tronox Ltd (NYSE: TROX) shares dipped 26 percent to $18.90. The FTC has challenged Tronox acquisition of Cristal’s titanium dioxide business. Tronox disclosed that it will fight FTC lawsuit seeking to block proposed acquisition of Saudi-owned Cristal.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares fell 24.7 percent to $3.83. Fred's reported downbeat Q3 results and cancelled its dividend.
- Cherokee Inc (NASDAQ: CHKE) shares tumbled 22 percent to $2.30 following Q3 results. Cherokee reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share on sales of $11.0 million.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares dipped 20.8 percent to $5.71.
- Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) shares declined 18.6 percent to $4.66. Bill Barrett reported a 21 million share offering and announced a strategic combination with Fifth Creek Energy in a $649 million transaction.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) shares dipped 17.5 percent to $68.41.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares fell 16.5 percent to $4.80 on weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) shares dropped 16 percent to $3.36.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 12.30 percent to $11.42
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) shares slipped 12.11 percent to $23.96.
- Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) shares dropped 11.3 percent to $13.23. KeyBanc downgraded TimkenSteel from Sector Weight to Underweight.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) fell 10.1 percent to $6.50. Attunity priced its 2.96 million share offering at $6.75 per share.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) slipped 9.3 percent to $24.76 as the company reported a $50 million stock offering.
- Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) slipped 6.6 percent to $53.96, despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also issued fourth quarter earnings guidance ahead of estimates.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) tumbled 5.5 percent to $34.32. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson Companies from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
