9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 05, 2017 5:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares are up 20 percent after reporting a big second quarter earnings beat, coming in at 29 cents, topping estimates by 35 cents. Sales came in $10 million higher than estimates at $73 million.
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. The entertainment venue reported third quarter adjusted EPS of 32 cents, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales missed estimates by nearly $6 million, coming in at $250 million, and comps were down 1.3 percent.
  • Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are up 5 percent after reporting third quarter net sales increased 21 percent to $142.8 million. The recent IPO also announced it has closed on an acquisition of UK-based animation studio, A Large Evil Corporation.

Losers

  • 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) shares are down 7 percent after reporting third quarter-adjusted earnings that fell in-line with estimates.
  • Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also issued fourth quarter earnings guidance ahead of estimates.
  • Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a $50 million stock offering.
  • Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) shares are down 2 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat. The company also issued strong FY17 sales guidance, in the range of $225 million-$228 million.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares are down 2 percent after reporting third quarter earnings that fell in-line with analyst estimates. The home retailer delivered sales $1.47 million ahead of estimates at $592.47 million. The company sees sales of $655 million to $680 in the fourth quarter and reaffirmed FY2018 sales guidance.
  • Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares are down 2 percent are reporting a third quarter sales miss. The company also issued weak FY17 sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

