30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares jumped 33.7 percent to $34.75 after the company disclosed that its RT002 met primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares climbed 21.5 percent to $7.6200 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares gained 18.9 percent to $2.1631 after the company disclosed that its WP1066 drug has received the FDA brain tumor IND clearance.
- Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) shares gained 14.75 percent to $8.2052 after the company disclosed NUCYNTA® Commercialization Agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) jumped 13.9 percent to $34.32 on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) gained 10.9 percent to $18.78. Depomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEPO) disclosed a NUCYNTA® Commercialization Agreement with Collegium Pharmaceutical.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 10 percent to $2.7498. The U.S. Patent Office will issue Digital Ally a patent next week for the firm’s wirelessly conducted electroshock weapon, according to a Tuesday press release.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) gained 10 percent to $5.289.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares rose 9.4 percent to $7.0573 following Q3 results.
- Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) surged 9.1 percent to $22.61 after the company agreed to be acquired by Cineworld Group PLC.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares rose 8.9 percent to $12.85 following Q3 results.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) gained 7.8 percent to $14.64. Barclays upgraded Snap from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) gained 7 percent to $39.0500 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) rose 3 percent to $730.44 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dipped 45.64 percent to $1.3481 as the company reported that its Phase 2b NASH-CX trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares fell 30.7 percent to $58.88 after dropping 58.54 percent on Monday.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 20.5 percent to $2.075. Ascena Retail reported in-line earnings for its first quarter. The company reported a 5 percent drop in its Q1 comps and issued weak second quarter guidance.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) dropped 19 percent to $6.00 following Q4 results.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares declined 18.5 percent to $3.78. Astrotech shares surged 69.34 percent Monday after the company reported that it has completed its successful 1st Detect demo with with Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration personnel.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares fell 15.76 percent to close at $8.02.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dropped 14.2 percent to $10.32 after slipping 0.25 percent on Monday.
- Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: TRHC) shares slipped 10.90 percent to $29.09.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 10.5 percent to $1.88.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares declined 10.1 percent to $7.01 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) shares fell 10 percent to $7.00.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) shares declined 9.8 percent to $15.475 after announcing public offering of common stock
- Edison International (NYSE: EIX) fell 8.6 percent to $73.36.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) dropped 7.7 percent to $3.2201 following news of offering by selling shareholders. The stock ran up more than 90 percent in the regular session.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) shares fell 7.6 percent to $46.795, after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $5.1657.
