A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade. Data on international trade for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM non-manufacturing index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 43 points to 24,348, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 1.50 points to 2,639.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 21.50 points to 6,243.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.29 percent to trade at $62.27 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.52 percent to trade at $57.17 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.04 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.38 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.38 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.08 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.49 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.37 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.01 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 percent and India’s BSE Sensex declined 0.20 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HCP (NYSE: HCP) from Hold to Buy.

HCP shares rose 3.08 percent to close at $336.27 on Friday.

Breaking news