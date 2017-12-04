Netflix Chief: There Will Be More 'House of Cards'

A month after firing star Kevin Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) confirmed Monday that “House of Cards” still stands.

Season six will resume production in early 2018 carried by Spacey’s former co-star Robin Wright, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos spilled at UBS’s Global Media and Communications Conference. The show will return for an eight-episode run without Spacey’s Frank Underwood.

“We were really excited we could get to an agreement… for the conclusion of the show,” Sarandos said.

Street analysts have labeled “House of Cards” a stock-moving asset, lending Netflix a subscription and stock bump with new season releases. One predicted the latest controversy could boost viewership on the final season.

“With another House Of Cards season, we do not expect any fallout for Netflix’s consumer appeal, even with Nielsen now poised to measure streaming activity,” Buckingham Research analyst Matthew Harrigan wrote in October.

The delayed show will release alongside a massive 2018 slate of about 80 original films costing Netflix between $7 billion and $8 billion, as well as the newly renewed series of “Stranger Things” and “Mindhunter.”

Related Links:

Liberty Media's John Malone: Amazon Could Overtake Netflix

MoviePass Streaming Speculation Gives Helios & Matheson Yet Another Boost

Image Credit: Spartan7W - Own work, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons