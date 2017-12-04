30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) jumped 46.7 percent to $4.18. Astrotech reported that it has completed its successful 1st Detect demo with with Department of Homeland Security and Transportation Security Administration personnel.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares surged 35.3 percent to $5.55 after climbing 103.98 percent on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded Pyxis Tankers from Buy to Hold.
- General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) shares jumped 34.1 percent to $29.22. Prysmian Group announced plans to acquire General Cable for $30.00 per share in cash.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) gained 26.3 percent to $2.31 after climbing 7.65 percent on Friday. Digital Power disclosed that its subsidiary unveiled cryptocurrency hardware.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 22.1 percent to $3.93 after climbing 8.03 percent on Friday. Barclays upgraded Blue Apron from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) shares rose 17.7 percent to $49.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by TPG Capital for $49.25 per share in cash.
- Cameco Corp (USA) (NYSE: CCJ) shares climbed 15.6 percent to $10.97.
- Nexgen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) shares rose 15.3 percent to $2.71.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (Israel) (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 14.6 percent to $2.17 after the company disclosed that it has won $66 million of follow-on orders from a tier 1 mobile operator in India.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares rose 12.5 percent to $20.15. Carvana reported private placement of Class A Convertible Preferred Stock.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares gained 11.6 percent to $17.22 after jumping 13.04 percent on Friday.
- Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) climbed 10 percent to $54.93 after dipping 24.49 percent on Friday.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares rose 9.7 percent to $9.55.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMI) shares gained 9.7 percent to $68.68. On Friday, Foundation Medicine reported that the FDA approved the company’s FoundationOne CDx Diagnostic test for solid tumors.
- Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PBH) rose 5.6 percent to $46.98. William Blair upgraded Prestige Brands from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) shares surged 3.9 percent to $91.13. RBC Capital upgraded Owens Corning from Outperform to Top Pick.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) climbed 3.8 percent to $124.87. Deutsche Bank upgraded UPS from Hold to Buy.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) gained 3.7 percent to $151.80. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) shares tumbled 31.8 percent to $9.70 as the company reported reported interim results from Phase 2 study of RA101495 SC in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WINS) dropped 23.3 percent to $161.20.
- Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: SALM) shares fell 11.7 percent to $4.50.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) shares dropped 11.6 percent to $4.09.
- Grana y Montero SAA (ADR) (NYSE: GRAM) shares declined 9.7 percent to $2.47.
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares dropped 8.1 percent to $35.75 after the company disclosed new efficacy and safety data from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of ZX008 in Dravet syndrome.
- Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 8.1 percent to $3.62.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares dropped 7.8 percent to $4.34. On Friday, Foresight posted Q3 non-GAAP net loss of $2,086,000, versus a year-ago non-GAAP net loss of $879,000.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares fell 7.1 percent to $21.05.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) shares declined 6.3 percent to $54.16 after dropping 0.55 percent on Friday.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares declined 4.3 percent to $18.44. Needham & Company downgraded Finisar from Strong Buy to Buy.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) shares fell 3.4 percent to $72.53. CVS Health agreed to acquire Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) for $69 billion.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.