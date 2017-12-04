The Week Ahead For December 4: The Biggest Catalysts, Conferences, And Investor Events
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning December 4. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Conferences
- Black Hat Europe 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 7
UBS Global Media and Communications Conference Dec. 4 thru Dec. 6
Global Mizuho Investor Conference 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 5
Wells Fargo Tech Summit 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 5
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Dec. 4 thru Dec. 6
Notable Earnings
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Q3 after hours
Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI)
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
Analyst/Investor Days
- Omnicel, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL)
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE)
- Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) holding business update call at noon ET
Tuesday
Economic Data
- API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close
Conferences
- LD Micro Small Cap Conference In Los Angeles Dec. 5 thru Dec. 7
Notable Earnings
- AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) Q1 premarket
- J.Jill, Inc (NYSE: JILL) Q3 premarket
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Q3 after hours
- RH (NYSE: RH) Q3 after hours
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
Analyst/Investor Days
FDA/Biotech
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) PDUFA date estimate for Rilpivirine and Dolutegravir with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK)
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) PDUFA date estimate for Semaglutide
Wednesday
Economic Data
- EIA Crude Oil Inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
- ADP monthly payrolls for Nov. at 8:15 a.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- Fred’s, Inc (NASDAQ: FRED) Q3 premarket
- H&R Block, Inc (NYSE: HRB) Q2 premarket
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) Q3 premarket
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Q3 after hours
- Tailored Brands, Inc (NYSE: TLRD) Q3 after hours
- Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) Q4 after hours
Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations
Analyst/Investor Days
- The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD)
Thursday
Economic Data
- EIA Natural Gas Inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Q3 premarket
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) formerly Smith & Wesson, Q2 after hours
IPOs
- CURO Group Holdings (CURO)
- Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)
- Quanterix (QTRX)
Friday
Economic Data
- Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly employment report 8:30 a.m. ET
- Baker Hughes Oil Rig Counts expected 1pm ET
IPOs
- Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
Analyst/Investor Days
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)
