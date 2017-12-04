Market Overview

The Week Ahead For December 4: The Biggest Catalysts, Conferences, And Investor Events
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2017 11:23am   Comments
Stocks to watch next week (Seeking Alpha)

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning December 4. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday

Conferences

  • Black Hat Europe 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 7

UBS Global Media and Communications Conference Dec. 4 thru Dec. 6
Global Mizuho Investor Conference 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 5
Wells Fargo Tech Summit 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 5
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Dec. 4 thru Dec. 6
Notable Earnings

  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Q3 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations

  • Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI)

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • Ablynx (NASDAQ: ABLX)
  • FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT)
  • Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYACU)

Analyst/Investor Days

  • Omnicel, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL)
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) holding business update call at noon ET

Tuesday

Economic Data

  • API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close

Conferences

  • LD Micro Small Cap Conference In Los Angeles Dec. 5 thru Dec. 7

Notable Earnings

  • AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) Q1 premarket
  • J.Jill, Inc (NYSE: JILL) Q3 premarket
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Q3 after hours
  • RH (NYSE: RH) Q3 after hours

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP)
  • CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CMSSU)

Analyst/Investor Days

  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: HA)
  • First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR)

FDA/Biotech

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) PDUFA date estimate for Rilpivirine and Dolutegravir with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK)
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) PDUFA date estimate for Semaglutide

Wednesday

Economic Data

  • EIA Crude Oil Inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
  • ADP monthly payrolls for Nov. at 8:15 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Fred’s, Inc (NASDAQ: FRED) Q3 premarket
  • H&R Block, Inc (NYSE: HRB) Q2 premarket
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) Q3 premarket
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Q3 after hours
  • Tailored Brands, Inc (NYSE: TLRD) Q3 after hours
  • Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) Q4 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations

  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM)

Analyst/Investor Days

  • The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD)

Thursday
Economic Data

  • EIA Natural Gas Inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Q3 premarket
  • American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) formerly Smith & Wesson, Q2 after hours

IPOs

  • CURO Group Holdings (CURO)
  • Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)
  • Quanterix (QTRX)

Friday

Economic Data

  • Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly employment report 8:30 a.m. ET
  • Baker Hughes Oil Rig Counts expected 1pm ET

IPOs

  • Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Analyst/Investor Days

  • WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)

Posted-In: News Previews Events Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

