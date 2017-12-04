Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning December 4. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday

Conferences

Black Hat Europe 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 7

UBS Global Media and Communications Conference Dec. 4 thru Dec. 6

Global Mizuho Investor Conference 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 5

Wells Fargo Tech Summit 2017 Dec. 4 thru Dec. 5

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Dec. 4 thru Dec. 6

Notable Earnings

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Q3 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI)

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

Ablynx (NASDAQ: ABLX)

(NASDAQ: ABLX) FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT)

(NASDAQ: FAT) Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYACU)

Analyst/Investor Days

Omnicel, Inc (NASDAQ: OMCL)

(NASDAQ: OMCL) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE)

(NASDAQ: RARE) Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) holding business update call at noon ET

Tuesday

Economic Data

API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close

Conferences

LD Micro Small Cap Conference In Los Angeles Dec. 5 thru Dec. 7

Notable Earnings

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) Q1 premarket

(NYSE: AZO) Q1 premarket J.Jill, Inc (NYSE: JILL) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: JILL) Q3 premarket Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) Q3 after hours

(NASDAQ: PLAY) Q3 after hours RH (NYSE: RH) Q3 after hours

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP)

(NYSE: BPMP) CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CMSSU)

Analyst/Investor Days

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)

(NYSE: TWLO) Hawaiian Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: HA)

(NASDAQ: HA) First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR)

FDA/Biotech

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) PDUFA date estimate for Rilpivirine and Dolutegravir with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK)

(NYSE: JNJ) PDUFA date estimate for Rilpivirine and Dolutegravir with (NYSE: GSK) Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) PDUFA date estimate for Semaglutide

Wednesday

Economic Data

EIA Crude Oil Inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

ADP monthly payrolls for Nov. at 8:15 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

Fred’s, Inc (NASDAQ: FRED) Q3 premarket

(NASDAQ: FRED) Q3 premarket H&R Block, Inc (NYSE: HRB) Q2 premarket

(NYSE: HRB) Q2 premarket American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: AEO) Q3 premarket Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) Q3 after hours

(NASDAQ: LULU) Q3 after hours Tailored Brands, Inc (NYSE: TLRD) Q3 after hours

(NYSE: TLRD) Q3 after hours Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) Q4 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

(NASDAQ: IMRN) Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM)

Analyst/Investor Days

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD)

Thursday

Economic Data

EIA Natural Gas Inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Q3 premarket

(NYSE: DG) Q3 premarket American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) formerly Smith & Wesson, Q2 after hours

IPOs

CURO Group Holdings (CURO)

Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Quanterix (QTRX)

Friday

Economic Data

Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly employment report 8:30 a.m. ET

Baker Hughes Oil Rig Counts expected 1pm ET

IPOs

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Analyst/Investor Days

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)

