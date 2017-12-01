38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares climbed 27.68 percent to close at $7.61. Immersion disclosed that Vic Viegas has agreed to resign as CEO and as a director. The company named Carl Schlachte as Interim CEO.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) shares gained 24.81 percent to close at $16.50 on Thursday after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares jumped 21.71 percent to close at $4.26 on Thursday.
- Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) shares rose 18.5 percent to close at $7.11.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares gained 17.23 percent to close at $27.63 on Thursday as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY) shares rose 16.59 percent to close at $2.39 following Q3 results. New York & Co. reported Q3 net income of $352,000, after posting a loss in the year-ago period.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares surged 15.05 percent to close at $4.15 on Thursday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 15.03 percent to close at $4.21 on Thursday.
- ARGENX SE/S ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares gained 14.32 percent to close at $32.02.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) shares rose 13.7 percent to close at $19.00 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares rose 12.59 percent to close at $3.04 on Thursday.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares gained 12.59 percent to close at $14.85.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares rose 12.11 percent to close at $16.20.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) jumped 11.84 percent to close at $17.00. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) shares jumped 11.63 percent to close at $21.60 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 8.57 percent to close at $3.80 following news that the company has submitted prior approval supplement to the FDA for pediatric version of Symjepi.
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) rose 6.07 percent to close at $25.86 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) gained 6.06 percent to close at $85.00. JP Morgan upgraded HCA Healthcare from Neutral to Overweight.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) gained 4.16 percent to close at $90.38 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, and issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
Losers
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI) shares fell 28.10 percent to close at $4.35 after the company reported financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2017.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares dipped 24.05 percent to close at $2.21 on Thursday as the company reported the pricing of its public offering.
- CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE: CPL) shares dropped 23.77 percent to close at $11.96.
- PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares dipped 22.34 percent to close at $2.99 on Thursday.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) shares fell 17.39 percent to close at $1.90 on Thursday after rising 6.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) dropped 15.66 percent to close at $31.66. Axalta disclosed that it has ended discussions to be purchased by Nippon Paint.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SGH) shares fell 13.67 percent to close at $29.99 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings priced an underwritten public offering of 3,261,102 of its ordinary shares at $33.50 per share.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares declined 13.06 percent to close at $6.26.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares dropped 12.94 percent to close at $17.70 on Thursday after falling 8.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) tumbled 12.85 percent to close at $10.04.
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 12.15 percent to close at $3.18 on Thursday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares declined 11.98 percent to close at $4.41 on Thursday.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares declined 11.54 percent to close at $6.90 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 9.16 percent to close at $4.86 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares slipped 7.04 percent to close at $4.86. Descartes Systems posted downbeat quarterly profit. Raymond James downgraded Descartes Systems from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) dropped 6.84 percent to close at $34.05. Semtech reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued light fourth quarter sales and earnings guidance.
- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) fell 6.19 percent to close at $14.40. Gray Television priced its 15 million share common stock offering at $14.50 per share.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 5.93 percent to close at $27.76 following denial by Nokia of talks with Juniper regarding potential acquisition.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) shares fell 4.15 percent to close at $21.03 on Thursday. Box reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.13 per share on revenue of $129.3 million.
