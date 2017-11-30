36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ: RETO) shares surged 111.4 percent to close at $10.57 on Wednesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions prices its initial public offering of 2,800,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.
- Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares jumped 16.5 percent to close at $11.65 as the company posted strong Q3 results.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares climbed 14.29 percent to close at $2.16 on Wednesday following 16.5 percent rally on Tuesday.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares rose 14.59 percent to close at $23.88.
- China Distance Education Hldgs Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: DL) shares jumped 12.77 percent to close at $8.92. China Distance Education reported Q4 profit of $5.9 million on revenue of $41.7 million.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) shares jumped 11.76 percent to close at $10.45 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: VNCE) shares gained 11.41 percent to close at $4.98. Vince Holding is expected to release Q3 results on December 7, 2017.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares climbed 10.43 percent to close at $63.44 on Wednesday.
- Atkore International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATKR) jumped 10.09 percent to close at $22.03. Atkore International reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $395.81 million.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares gained 9.44 percent to close at $51.46.
- Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) shares climbed 9.36 percent to close at $15.43.
- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares rose 8.28 percent to close at $7.85 on Wednesday after falling 7.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares climbed 6.77 percent to close at $2.05 after the company reported the FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug application for CAP-1002.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) gained 6.05 percent to close at $8.41 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications will replace Contango Oil & Gas in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, December 6.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) rose 6.01 percent to close at $3.53 after the company reported $8 million in D-VAR system orders.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) gained 5.64 percent to close at $301.99 after the company confirmed it plans to replace its CEO Steve Ells.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 5.19 percent to close at $4.05 on Wednesday after dropping 40.86 percent on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group filed for sale of 1.85 million shares of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) gained 3.22 percent to close at $16.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares dipped 31.11 percent to close at $12.80 on Wednesday after dropping 11.57 percent on Tuesday.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares dropped 20.5 percent to close at $2.9096.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares declined 18.35 percent to close at $2.27 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications will replace Contango Oil & Gas in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, December 6.
- Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) shares dropped 16.09 percent to close at $12.31.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares tumbled 15.86 percent to close at $109.34 on Wednesday. Autodesk reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak FY18 guidance. The company also announced plans to lay off around 1,150 employees.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 15.48 percent to close at $3.93.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares dropped 14.43 percent to close at $1.72 on Wednesday. NeuroMetrix reported issuance of new US patent for quell wearable technology.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) dipped 13.99 percent to close at $4.55 on Wednesday.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 13.98 percent to close at $5.72.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 13.57 percent to close at $13.18 on Wednesday.
- ClearSign Combustion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) shares fell 13.21 percent to close at $2.30.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares declined 12.43 percent to close at $24.09 on Wednesday after jumping 23.53 percent on Tuesday.
- Gridsum Holding Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares slipped 12 percent to close at $8.80 on Wednesday after reporting Q3 results.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) shares fell 10.57 percent to close at $23.69.
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) dipped 8.42 percent to close at $20.33 after climbing 23.06 percent on Tuesday. RYB disclosed that 'police found maltreatment involving a former female teacher's use of sewing needles as a way to "discipline" children during post-lunch naptime at the RYB-operated kindergarten in violation of law.'
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) declined 8.28 percent to close at $2.88. Cesca Therapeutics announced pricing for 900,000 share common stock offering at $3 per share.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) shares declined 5.84 percent to close at $7.25 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) fell 5.19 percent to close at $102.19. UBS downgraded EPAM from Buy to Neutral.
