Nearly Half Of Americans Want A Comeback For Big, Colorful Christmas Lights

Many Americans are nostalgic about disappearing Christmas traditions, according to a new report from Ebates.

According to a survey from Ebates, 85 percent of Americans revealed there are some holiday traditions they miss and would like to bring back, including: big, colorful lights (47 percent), trains around the Christmas tree (43 percent), Christmas caroling (42 percent) and popcorn wreaths (19 percent).

With pleasure comes some pain. While 93 percent of respondents say they are looking forward to the holidays, there are numerous stressors that the holidays bring about as well.

Over two-thirds of respondents said that waiting in line at a department store was the most anxiety-inducing part of the holidays. (Good thing for Cyber Monday.) Other holiday fears include gaining weight from holiday food (33 percent) and discussing politics with family (20 percent).

"Our survey shows that while the holidays are a time of excitement, going over budget is a serious concern that makes people anxious,” said Amit Patel, CEO of Ebates.

Among adults, 47 percent agree that their significant other will give them the best gift this holiday season, while teens think their parents will give them the best gift (75 percent).

