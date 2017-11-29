Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New Brunswick, NJ at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is set to testify before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in Phoenix, Arizona at 1:50 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
