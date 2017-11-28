Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 28, 2017 4:59pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are up 5 percent after beating estimates in the fourth quarter. EPS came in at 20 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in $10 million higher than estimates, at $466 million.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are up 2 percent after beating third quarter estimates. The company also issued fourth quarter earning and sales guidance ahead of estimates.

Losers

  • Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares are down 13 percent after reporting fourth quarter and FY18 guidance below analyst estimates. The company slightly beat third quarter earnings and sales estimates.
  • Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a 30 million offering of common shares. Scorpio Services Limited expressed interest to buy at least $20 million of the offering.
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a third quarter beat but issuing light guidance. The company delivered third quarter sales of $278 million, beating estimates by $5 million.
  • Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) shares are down 4 percent following a fourth quarter miss on both the top and bottom line.
  • Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares are down 2 percent after announcing the acquisition of Integrity Bancshares, Inc. shares for $31.6 million in cash. The company also announced a 2.135 million offering of common stock.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

