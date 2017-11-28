35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- PhaseRx Inc (NASDAQ: PZRX) shares climbed 107.6 percent to $1.37 after the company disclosed that it has received a position opinion for orphan drug designation for PRX-ASL from the EMA.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) jumped 52.3 percent to $6.20 after the company disclosed that it has received FDA clearance for OverStitch Sx.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares rose 29.4 percent to $3.70
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares climbed 28.2 percent to $1.59 on chatroom chatter of Bitcoin deal in China. One Horizon Group issued a release offering update from the CEO which included details of plan to buy businesses 'driving the growth of disruptive social media, on-demand video, gaming, education, security, electronic commerce mobile apps.'
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares rose 19 percent to $ 2.63. Schmitt Industries disclosed that its previously announced rights offering was declared effective by the SEC.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) shares gained 14.9 percent to $1.39. Christopher & Banks reported Q3 loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.47 million.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 14 percent to $0.260.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares gained 13.7 percent to $2.06.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) surged 11.7 percent to $152.20 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
- RYB Education Inc – ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares rose 11.4 percent to $20.10.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) shares gained 10.8 percent to $1.28 following news of a 3-year contract with Artilium.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) jumped 10.5 percent to $103.05 after the company posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares rose 9.3 percent to $10.51.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares gained 6.4 percent to $155.80. Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. agreed to acquire Buffalo Wild Wings for $157 per share in cash.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) gained 6.2 percent to $3.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported an 11 million share common stock offering.
- Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 5.3 percent to $6.26. Ardelyx and Kyowa Hakko Kirin reported a license agreement for tenapanor for cardiorenal diseases in Japan.
- TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) rose 4.1 percent to $19.17. TCF Financial anouncd plans to discontinue indirect auto originations and reported a new $150 million buyback plan. Piper Jaffray upgraded TCF Financial from Neutral to Overweight.
- Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) shares gained 3.3 percent to $1.24 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study of Egalet-002 met its primary endpoint.
Losers
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) shares dipped 49.1 percent to $0.420. Auris Medical disclosed that its HEALOS Phase 3 trial did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint. The company also reported Q3 loss of CHF $0.14 per share.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares tumbled 38.4 percent to $4.01 after climbing 9.41 percent on Monday.
- SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP) shares fell 19.6 percent to $1.23.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares declined 18.1 percent to $1.45. Insignia Systems announced a 2.313 million share common stock offering via selling holders.
- Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ: WLB) dipped 17.1 percent to $1.02. Westmoreland reported that Kevin Paprzycki is stepping down as CEO. The company named Michael 'Hutch' Hutchinson as interim CEO.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) dropped 15.8 percent to $26.02 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) dipped 15.6 percent to $17.73 after dropping 15.66 percent on Monday.
- Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares fell 15.1 percent to $1.41.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) dropped 14.12 percent to $8.03 after surging 32.62 percent on Monday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 14 percent to $4.43.
- Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) shares dipped 13.4 percent to $6.26. Aratana Therapeutics reported a $35 million common stock offering.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares slipped 12.7 percent to $4.27 after rising 29.02 percent on Monday.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of Amer Inc (NASDAQ: ARCI) fell 12 percent to $0.950.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares declined 11.7 percent to $3.55 after surging 31.37 percent on Monday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares dropped 11 percent to $13.90 after dippping 33.9 percent on Monday.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) declined 5.8 percent to $21.75 after jumping 23.95 percent on Monday.
- Corelogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) slipped 3.4 percent to $43.09. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Corelogic from Buy to Hold.
