The Week Ahead For Nov. 27: All The Earnings, Conferences, And FDA Actions To Watch
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning November 27. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Cyber Monday
Conferences
- Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS Re:Invent 2017 Nov. 27 thru Dec. 1
- Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Nov. 27 thru Nov. 30
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
Analyst/Investor Days
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) holding conf. call to discuss recent acquisition of cryptocurrency mining company, 4:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday
Economic Data
- API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close
Notable Earnings
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
Analyst/Investor Days
- TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP)
Wednesday
Economic Data
- EIA Crude Oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
- Federal Reserve Beige Book Data to be released at 2 p.m. ET
Notable Earnings
Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations
- KBL Merger Corp (NASDAQ: KBLM)
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL)
- Mosaic Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MOSCU)
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU)
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)
Monthly Sales for November
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) ,to be issued 9 p.m. ET
Annual Shareholder Meetings
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)
Thursday
Notable Earnings
- The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Q3 premarket
- Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) Q2 premarket
- Express, Inc (NYSE: EXPR) Q3 premarket
- Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Q3 after hours
- Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) Q3 after hours
- Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Q3 after hours
- Nutanix, Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Q1 after hours
- Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Q3 after hours
Analyst/Investor Days
- Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) holding an investor meeting
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) autonomous vehicle investor event
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
Monthly Sales for November
Friday
Economic Data
- Auto manufacturers monthly sales data expected
- Baker Hughes Oil Rig Counts expected 1 p.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- Big Lots, Inc (NYSE: BIG) Q3 premarket
Saturday
FDA/Biotech
- Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) PDUFA date for Repatha
