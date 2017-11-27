Market Overview

The Week Ahead For Nov. 27: All The Earnings, Conferences, And FDA Actions To Watch
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2017 9:43am   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning November 27. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday

Cyber Monday

Conferences

  • Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS Re:Invent 2017 Nov. 27 thru Dec. 1
  • Credit Suisse Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Nov. 27 thru Nov. 30

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • Qudian Inc (NYSE: QD)
  • Funko, Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO)

Analyst/Investor Days

  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) holding conf. call to discuss recent acquisition of cryptocurrency mining company, 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday

Economic Data

  • API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close

Notable Earnings

  • Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) Q3 after hours
  • Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) Q3 after hour

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • MongoDB,, Inc (NASDAQ: MDB)
  • RumbleON, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL)

Analyst/Investor Days

  • TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP)

Wednesday

Economic Data

  • EIA Crude Oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
  • Federal Reserve Beige Book Data to be released at 2 p.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) Q3 premarket
  • Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) Q3 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations

  • KBL Merger Corp (NASDAQ: KBLM)

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL)
  • Mosaic Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MOSCU)
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU)
  • Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)

Monthly Sales for November

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) ,to be issued 9 p.m. ET

Annual Shareholder Meetings

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Thursday

Notable Earnings

  • The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Q3 premarket
  • Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) Q2 premarket
  • Express, Inc (NYSE: EXPR) Q3 premarket
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Q3 after hours
  • Ambarella, Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) Q3 after hours
  • Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Q3 after hours
  • Nutanix, Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) Q1 after hours
  • Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Q3 after hours

Analyst/Investor Days

  • Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) holding an investor meeting
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) autonomous vehicle investor event

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

Monthly Sales for November

  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO)
  • The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE)
  • L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB)

Friday

Economic Data

  • Auto manufacturers monthly sales data expected
  • Baker Hughes Oil Rig Counts expected 1 p.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Big Lots, Inc (NYSE: BIG) Q3 premarket

Saturday
FDA/Biotech

  • Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) PDUFA date for Repatha

