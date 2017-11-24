22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares gained 93.8 percent to $5.83 after surging 34.98 percent on Wednesday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares climbed 81.74 percent to $3.98 after jumping 54.23 percent on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares surged 25.1 percent to $20.00 after climbing 42.01 percent on Wednesday.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) gained 25.1 percent to $3.11 after gaining 0.40 percent on Wednesday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) climbed 24.8 percent to $3.84 after dropping 8.06 percent on Wednesday.
- Digital Power Corporation (NYSE: DPW) shares jumped 19.4 percent to $0.740 after gaining 9.79 percent on Wednesday.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 13.4 percent to $2.40.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares jumped 10.3 percent to $8.05.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares gained 7.6 percent to $6.26 after surging 37.59 percent on Wednesday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares gained 7.3 percent to $25.73 after climbing 11.74 percent on Wednesday.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) gained 7.2 percent to $18.76 following a report from Dow Jones that Carl Icahn purchased a 13-percent stake in the company. Icahn reportedly opposes the company's deal to purchase Bonanza Creek Energy.
- Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) rose 3 percent to $34.91 following news that a Russian regulator has approved the company’s deal to merge ride-sharing unit with Uber.
Losers
- RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) shares dipped 37.6 percent to $16.68 following reports of Chinese Police investigating claims of sexual molestation and needlemarks on children at Beijing Kindergarten. RYB Education also reported a $50 million buyback plan.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) tumbled 25.1 percent to $1.67. Medigus priced its 810,000 American depositary shares offering at $2 per ADS. Medigus reported a Q3 loss of $1.2 million on sales of $117,000.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) dropped 16.5 percent to $13.49 after declining 16.19 percent on Wednesday.
- Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) shares declined 15 percent to $0.312. Rand Logistics shares declined 37.03 percent on Wednesday following deal to be purchased by American Industrial Partners.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) declined 12.8 percent to $3.04 after dropping 15.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares dropped 10.6 percent to $5.14 after falling 12.88 percent on Wednesday.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) fell 9.9 percent to $ 6.40. Cleantech Solutions shares surged 59.55 percent on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Vantage Ultimate Limited, entered into a conditional share swap deal to buy 51 percent interest in Marvel's issued share capital of Integrated Media Technology.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) dipped 9.3 percent to $ 7.16 as some users complained about service outage.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares declined 9 percent to $11.18 after gaining 21.34 percent on Wednesday.
