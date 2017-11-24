40 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
Gainers
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares surged 59.55 percent to close at $7.10 on Wednesday after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Vantage Ultimate Limited, entered into a conditional share swap deal to buy 51 percent interest in Marvel's issued share capital of Integrated Media Technology.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 42.01 percent to close at $15.99 on Wednesday after surging 8.79 percent on Tuesday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares climbed 37.59 percent to close at $5.82.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares gained 35.56 percent to close at $4.88. Eltek’s 1-for-5 reverse stock split took place on Wednesday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares rose 34.98 percent to close at $3.01.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) climbed 27.74 percent to close at $1.75 on Wednesday following release highlighting publication of the company’s treatment for severe osteoarthritis of the knee.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares rose 21.34 percent to close at $12.28 on Wednesday. Bitstamp partnered with Net1's subsidiary,Masterpayment, for cryptocurrency purchases.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) shares jumped 20.20 percent to close at $3.63.
- Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares rose 20.05 percent to close at $4.67 on Wednesday.
- Iteris Inc (NASDAQ: ITI) shares gained 17 percent to $6.72.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) rose 12.79 percent to close at $4.85 on Wednesday.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) surged 11.74 percent to close at $41.01 on better-than-expected quarterly results.
- AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ: ALOT) climbed 11.38 percent to close at $13.70. AstroNova reported Q3 earnings of $0.21 per share on revenue of $28.76 million.
- China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: CEA) shares gained 10.37 percent to close at $31.35 on Wednesday after gaining 2.41 percent on Tuesday.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) climbed 9.87 percent to close at $33.18. Needham & Company initiated coverage on Nutanix with a Buy rating.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) shares rose 9.69 percent to close at $2.15 on Wednesday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares jumped 9.44 percent to close at $3.13 on Wednesday after surging 33.64 percent on Tuesday.
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares gained 7.08 percent to close at $18.90 after the company reported that it has won a key patent-infringement case versus Comcast.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) shares gained 6.13 percent to close at $2.65 on Wednesday after dipping 18.13 on Tuesday.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares rose 5.42 percent to close at $16.72 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions will replace Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) rose 4.32 percent to close at $145.25 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 3.83 percent to close at $17.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Losers
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares tumbled 44.8 percent to close at $4.35. CHF Solutions priced public offering of convertible preferred stock and warrants for gross proceeds of $18 million.
- Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) shares declined 37.03 percent to close at $0.3671 on Wednesday following deal to be purchased by American Industrial Partners.
- Atlantic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ATAC) shares dropped 34.07 percent to close at $9.89 on Wednesday.
- PPDAI Group Inc – ADR (NYSE: PPDF) fell 24.26 percent to close at $8.18.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares declined 19.61 percent to close at $2.05. CONSOL Energy will replace Iconix Brand Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares dropped 18.02 percent to close at $7.37.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares declined 16.97 percent to close at $29.51 on Wednesday after dropping 1.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) shares dipped 16.36 percent to close at $16.15 on Wednesday after dropping 3.83 percent on Tuesday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares dropped 15.5 percent to close at $3.49 on Wednesday after surging 41.44 percent on Tuesday.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) dipped 12.98 percent to close at $15.62. Guess? reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. U.S. comps were down 10 percent.
- Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares dropped 12.88 percent to close at $5.75 on Wednesday.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) shares slipped 12.27 percent to close at $16.30.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: NVLN) dropped 11.06 percent to close at $4.02 on Wednesday.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) fell 9.64 percent to close at $3.75. PDF Solutions will replace Black Box in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, November 30.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares fell 9.61 percent to close at $3.95. DryShips reported a Q3 loss of $15.2 million on revenue of $29.9 million.
- Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares dipped 8.75 percent to close at $29.52 on Wednesday.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) declined 7.22 percent to close at $13.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. The company also announced that HPE president Antonio Neri will succeed Meg Whitman as CEO.
- HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares dropped 5 percent to close at $21.34. HP reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 earnings outlook.
