5 Stocks To Watch For November 24, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) shares rose in after-hours trading Wednesday following a report from Dow Jones that Carl Icahn purchased a 13-percent stake in the company. Icahn reportedly opposes the company's deal to purchase Bonanza Creek Energy. SandRidge Energy shares climbed 5.29 percent to close at $17.50 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: SD) shares rose in after-hours trading Wednesday following a report from Dow Jones that Carl Icahn purchased a 13-percent stake in the company. Icahn reportedly opposes the company's deal to purchase Bonanza Creek Energy. SandRidge Energy shares climbed 5.29 percent to close at $17.50 on Wednesday. Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is exploring the sale of Physician Network business for up to $4 billion, Reuters reported. DaVita shares gained 0.42 percent to close at $55.39 on Wednesday

(NYSE: DVA) is exploring the sale of Physician Network business for up to $4 billion, Reuters reported. DaVita shares gained 0.42 percent to close at $55.39 on Wednesday Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) dipped around 13 percent Wednesday following Q3 results. Guess? reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. U.S. comps were down 10 percent. Guess? shares fell 12.93 percent to close at $15.62 on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) and the United Steelworkers reported a tentative agreement for new 4-year labor contract. Timkensteel shares gained 0.97 percent to close at $14.63 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: TMST) and the United Steelworkers reported a tentative agreement for new 4-year labor contract. Timkensteel shares gained 0.97 percent to close at $14.63 on Wednesday. Rand Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLOG) shares dipped over 37 on Wednesday following a deal to be purchased by American Industrial Partners. Rand Logistics shares declined 37.03 percent to close at $0.367 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.