The Market In 5 Minutes: Uber Breach, ITC Rulings, Econ Data, And More

Eddie Staley , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2017 9:29am   Comments
IN THE NEWS

Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) CEO Timothy J. Mayopoulos' tone sounded geared more toward social justice than Wall Street during a Detroit visit this week: Link

Many pharmacy investors are concerned that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) could soon enter the pharmacy space by partnering with or acquiring a pharmacy benefit manager. But these concerns may be overblown, at least according to one analyst: Link

Uber Technologies Inc. on Tuesday revealed it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach affecting 57 million accounts one year ago, a disclosure that adds to a string of scandals and legal problems for the world’s most highly valued startup: Link

One of the biggest potential casualties of the trade scuffle underway between Mexico and the U.S. is also one of America’s favorite consumer products: cheap, high-definition, flat-panel televisions: Link

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday recommended tariffs to keep Samsung and LG from flooding the U.S. market with inexpensive washers, a step that would protect American appliance giant Whirlpool Corp (WHR): Link

The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled in favor of Rovi Corp, which is now known as TiVo Corp (TIVO), and prohibited Comcast Corp (CMCSA) from importing and selling certain types of Rovi’s Xfinity X1 set-top boxes: Link

Federal Reserve officials have penciled in a gradual path for raising interest rates, but minutes of their last meeting may show increasing concern that the U.S. labor market is overheating: Link

Oil headed for its highest close since June 2015 while trading volume surged after U.S. industry data showed crude stockpiles resumed declines and as investors await a decision by OPEC on extending output cuts: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • 07:00 a.m. MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate
  • 07:00 a.m. MBA Mortgage Refinance Index
  • 07:00 a.m. MBA Mortgage Applications (WoW)
  • 07:00 a.m. MBA Purchase Index (WoW)
  • 07:00 a.m. MBA Mortgage Market Index
  • 08:30 a.m. Continuing Claims
  • 08:30 a.m. Durable Goods Ex-Defense (MoM)
  • 08:30 a.m. Durable Goods Orders (MoM)
  • 08:30 a.m. Capital Goods Orders Non-Defense Ex-Air - Revised
  • 08:30 a.m. Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM)
  • 08:30 a.m. Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.
  • 08:30 a.m. Initial Jobless Claims
  • 10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Consumer Expectations
  • 10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Inflation Expectations - 5 Yr.
  • 10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment
  • 10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Current Conditions
  • 10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Inflation Expectations - 1 Yr.
  • 10:30 a.m. EIA Gasoline Output/Production
  • 10:30 a.m. EIA Heating Oil Inventories
  • 10:30 a.m. EIA Gasoline Inventories
  • 10:30 a.m. EIA Distillate Inventories
  • 10:30 a.m. EIA Distillate Output
  • 10:30 a.m. EIA Crude Oil Inventories
  • 10:30 a.m. EIA Crude Imports
  • 10:30 a.m. EIA Cushing Inventories
  • 12:00 p.m. EIA Natural Gas Inventories
  • 01:00 p.m. U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count
  • 02:00 p.m. FOMC Meeting Minutes

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Longbow downgraded Cracker Barrel (CBRL) from Buy to Neutral
  • HSBC downgraded Goldcorp (GG) from Buy to Hold
  • Jefferies downgraded Tarena International (TEDU) from Buy to Hold
  • National Securities upgraded Terreno Realty (TRNO) from Neutral to Buy

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

