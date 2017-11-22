IN THE NEWS

Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) CEO Timothy J. Mayopoulos' tone sounded geared more toward social justice than Wall Street during a Detroit visit this week: Link

Many pharmacy investors are concerned that Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) could soon enter the pharmacy space by partnering with or acquiring a pharmacy benefit manager. But these concerns may be overblown, at least according to one analyst: Link

Uber Technologies Inc. on Tuesday revealed it paid hackers $100,000 in an effort to conceal a data breach affecting 57 million accounts one year ago, a disclosure that adds to a string of scandals and legal problems for the world’s most highly valued startup: Link

One of the biggest potential casualties of the trade scuffle underway between Mexico and the U.S. is also one of America’s favorite consumer products: cheap, high-definition, flat-panel televisions: Link

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday recommended tariffs to keep Samsung and LG from flooding the U.S. market with inexpensive washers, a step that would protect American appliance giant Whirlpool Corp (WHR): Link

The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled in favor of Rovi Corp, which is now known as TiVo Corp (TIVO), and prohibited Comcast Corp (CMCSA) from importing and selling certain types of Rovi’s Xfinity X1 set-top boxes: Link

Federal Reserve officials have penciled in a gradual path for raising interest rates, but minutes of their last meeting may show increasing concern that the U.S. labor market is overheating: Link

Oil headed for its highest close since June 2015 while trading volume surged after U.S. industry data showed crude stockpiles resumed declines and as investors await a decision by OPEC on extending output cuts: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

07:00 a.m. MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate

07:00 a.m. MBA Mortgage Refinance Index

07:00 a.m. MBA Mortgage Applications (WoW)

07:00 a.m. MBA Purchase Index (WoW)

07:00 a.m. MBA Mortgage Market Index

08:30 a.m. Continuing Claims

08:30 a.m. Durable Goods Ex-Defense (MoM)

08:30 a.m. Durable Goods Orders (MoM)

08:30 a.m. Capital Goods Orders Non-Defense Ex-Air - Revised

08:30 a.m. Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM)

08:30 a.m. Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.

08:30 a.m. Initial Jobless Claims

10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Consumer Expectations

10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Inflation Expectations - 5 Yr.

10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Current Conditions

10:00 a.m. University of Michigan Inflation Expectations - 1 Yr.

10:30 a.m. EIA Gasoline Output/Production

10:30 a.m. EIA Heating Oil Inventories

10:30 a.m. EIA Gasoline Inventories

10:30 a.m. EIA Distillate Inventories

10:30 a.m. EIA Distillate Output

10:30 a.m. EIA Crude Oil Inventories

10:30 a.m. EIA Crude Imports

10:30 a.m. EIA Cushing Inventories

12:00 p.m. EIA Natural Gas Inventories

01:00 p.m. U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

02:00 p.m. FOMC Meeting Minutes

ANALYST RATINGS

Longbow downgraded Cracker Barrel (CBRL) from Buy to Neutral

(CBRL) from Buy to Neutral HSBC downgraded Goldcorp (GG) from Buy to Hold

(GG) from Buy to Hold Jefferies downgraded Tarena International (TEDU) from Buy to Hold

(TEDU) from Buy to Hold National Securities upgraded Terreno Realty (TRNO) from Neutral to Buy

