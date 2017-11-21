35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares climbed 57.2 percent to close at $7.75 on Monday after dipping 40.24 percent on Friday.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares gained 28.1 percent to close at $4.24 on Monday after dropping 34.19 percent on Friday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares jumped 27.83 percent to close at $7.67.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 27.31 percent to close at $10.35 on nearly 10x average volume as Bitcoin remained strong.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 24.93 percent to close at $18.99 on Monday after gaining 0.13 percent on Friday.
- Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares gained 24.24 percent to close at $4.10.
- TSR Inc (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares climbed 23.81 percent to close at $6.50 on Monday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares gained 22.18 percent to close at $2.92 on Monday after surging 25.13 percent on Friday.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares surged 21.99 percent to close at $10.04 after climbing 24.70 percent on Friday.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares jumped 14.55 percent to close at $3.78. UTStarcom Holdings reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $26 million.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares rose 13.74 percent to close at $19.45 on heavy volume against a backdrop of retail sector strength. The stock is continuing run since reporting Q3 beat and raise Friday.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 12.77 percent to close at $2.65. Digital Ally disclosed that the Court has rejected Axon's request to maintain the stay of the patent lawsuit and the case will move to trial.
- Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares rose 12.42 percent to close at $20.54. Jana Partners reported an 8.7 percent stake in Bloomin' Brands.
- AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares surged 12.10 percent to close at $10.43 on Monday.
- Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) gained 10.8 percent to close at $84.02 after Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) agreed to acquire Cavium for $40 per share in cash and 2.1757 shares of Marvell stock for each Cavium share.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares climbed 9.08 percent to close at $98.22. Dycom reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Ablynx NV (NYSE: ABLX) shares rose 8.8 percent to close at $23.00. Baird initiated coverage on Ablynx with an Outperform rating.
- Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) shares rose 8.62 percent to close at $28.22 on Monday. Tactile Systems will replace Lumos Networks Corp (NASDAQ: LMOS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, November 22.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) gained 7.32 percent to close at $109.71. Susquehanna upgraded National Beverage from Neutral to Positive.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 6.24 percent to close at $1.04. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical with a Buy rating.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 5.55 percent to close at $16.17 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Fast Track designation for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) rose 5.26 percent to close at $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kindred Healthcare from Sell to Hold.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 5.04 percent to close at $1.46. Marathon Patent Group reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $163,000.
Losers
- Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares tumbled 19.11 percent to close at $0.995 on Monday. Micronet reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $6.93 million.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dropped 19.04 percent to close at $8.12 on Monday after dropping 21.58 percent on Friday.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares fell 18.57 percent to close at $9.78 on heavy volume on potential continued profit taking.
- Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares declined 14.12 percent to close at $44.60. Wedbush downgraded Prothena from Outperform to Neutral.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares slipped 12.09 percent to close at $8.80 on Monday.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) shares declined 11.6 percent to close at $12.95 on Monday after gaining 14.01 percent on Friday.
- Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) shares tumbled 10.83 percent to close at $13.50.
- Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) shares dropped 10.7 percent to close at $4.34 on Monday after dropping 10.33 percent on Friday.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares fell 10.53 percent to close at $3.40 on Monday after dropping 5.00 percent on Friday.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares declined 7.76 percent to close at $2.56.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LGND) shares dropped 6.99 percent to close at $130.50. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from Hold to Sell.
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANTH) shares slipped 6.79 percent to close at $2.06 on Monday.
