28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 14.6 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after falling 2.04 percent on Friday.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 10 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.83 percent on Friday.
- Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 9.3 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 21.54 percent on Friday as the company announced the resignation of CEO and CFO. The company also raised its Q3 sales guidance.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 8.6 percent to $4.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.66 percent on Friday.
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 8.6 percent to $5.7 in pre-market trading after dropping 33.76 percent on Friday.
- KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) rose 8.6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 7.9 percent to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Marathon Patent Group reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $163,000.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares rose 7.5 percent to $4.91 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced 'positive' updated results of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 study in brain cancer at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 7.3 percent to $16.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.13 percent on Friday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 6.5 percent to $8.88 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray upgraded 3D Systems from Underweight to Neutral.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 6.1 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Fast Track designation for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- Ablynx NV (NYSE: ABLX) rose 5.2 percent to $22.24 in pre-market trading. Baird initiated coverage on Ablynx with an Outperform rating.
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 5.1 percent to $24.62 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline safety results from the REALISE Phase III trial of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut-allergic patients.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) rose 5.1 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after surging 25.13 percent on Friday.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 4.8 percent to $39.35 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 0.53 percent on Friday.
- Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) rose 4.6 percent to $79.29 in pre-market trading after Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) agreed to acquire Cavium for $40 per share in cash and 2.1757 shares of Marvell stock for each Cavium share.
- Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) rose 4.6 percent to $31.42 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.02 percent on Friday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 4.1 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after falling 6.57 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 10.3 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.58 percent on Friday.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 7.9 percent to $3.50 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 5.00 percent on Friday.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 7.1 percent to $16.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has discontinued development of Tozadenant.
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) shares fell 6.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) shares fell 6.2 percent to $36.72 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Bitauto Holdings reported a quarterly loss of $92.8 million on revenue of $351.5 million.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares fell 5.6 percent to $85.00 in pre-market trading. Dycom reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- DRDGOLD Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: DRD) fell 4.8 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after rising 3.29 percent on Friday.
- Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 3.8 percent to $141.79 after gaining 1.89 percent on Friday.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 3.2 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 3.1 percent to $7.98 in pre-market trading after climbing 24.70 percent on Friday.
