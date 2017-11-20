28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 14.6 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after falling 2.04 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 14.6 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after falling 2.04 percent on Friday. ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 10 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.83 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 10 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.83 percent on Friday. Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 9.3 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 21.54 percent on Friday as the company announced the resignation of CEO and CFO. The company also raised its Q3 sales guidance.

(NASDAQ: TOUR) rose 9.3 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 21.54 percent on Friday as the company announced the resignation of CEO and CFO. The company also raised its Q3 sales guidance. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 8.6 percent to $4.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.66 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 8.6 percent to $4.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.66 percent on Friday. China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 8.6 percent to $5.7 in pre-market trading after dropping 33.76 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CADC) rose 8.6 percent to $5.7 in pre-market trading after dropping 33.76 percent on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) rose 8.6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: KNOP) rose 8.6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading. Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 7.9 percent to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Marathon Patent Group reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $163,000.

(NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 7.9 percent to $1.50 in pre-market trading. Marathon Patent Group reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of $163,000. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares rose 7.5 percent to $4.91 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced 'positive' updated results of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 study in brain cancer at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting.

(NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares rose 7.5 percent to $4.91 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced 'positive' updated results of Ad-RTS-hIL-12 study in brain cancer at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting. Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 7.3 percent to $16.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.13 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: XNET) rose 7.3 percent to $16.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.13 percent on Friday. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares rose 6.5 percent to $8.88 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray upgraded 3D Systems from Underweight to Neutral.

(NYSE: DDD) shares rose 6.5 percent to $8.88 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray upgraded 3D Systems from Underweight to Neutral. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 6.1 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Fast Track designation for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.

(NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 6.1 percent to $16.25 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Fast Track designation for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia. Ablynx NV (NYSE: ABLX) rose 5.2 percent to $22.24 in pre-market trading. Baird initiated coverage on Ablynx with an Outperform rating.

(NYSE: ABLX) rose 5.2 percent to $22.24 in pre-market trading. Baird initiated coverage on Ablynx with an Outperform rating. DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 5.1 percent to $24.62 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline safety results from the REALISE Phase III trial of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut-allergic patients.

(NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 5.1 percent to $24.62 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive topline safety results from the REALISE Phase III trial of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of peanut-allergic patients. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) rose 5.1 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after surging 25.13 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: EKSO) rose 5.1 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after surging 25.13 percent on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 4.8 percent to $39.35 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 0.53 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 4.8 percent to $39.35 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 0.53 percent on Friday. Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) rose 4.6 percent to $79.29 in pre-market trading after Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) agreed to acquire Cavium for $40 per share in cash and 2.1757 shares of Marvell stock for each Cavium share.

(NASDAQ: CAVM) rose 4.6 percent to $79.29 in pre-market trading after (NASDAQ: MRVL) agreed to acquire Cavium for $40 per share in cash and 2.1757 shares of Marvell stock for each Cavium share. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) rose 4.6 percent to $31.42 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.02 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: GDI) rose 4.6 percent to $31.42 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.02 percent on Friday. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 4.1 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after falling 6.57 percent on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 10.3 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.58 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 10.3 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.58 percent on Friday. China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 7.9 percent to $3.50 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 5.00 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CREG) fell 7.9 percent to $3.50 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 5.00 percent on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 7.1 percent to $16.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has discontinued development of Tozadenant.

(NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 7.1 percent to $16.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has discontinued development of Tozadenant. Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTI) shares fell 6.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: CDTI) shares fell 6.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) shares fell 6.2 percent to $36.72 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Bitauto Holdings reported a quarterly loss of $92.8 million on revenue of $351.5 million.

(NYSE: BITA) shares fell 6.2 percent to $36.72 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Bitauto Holdings reported a quarterly loss of $92.8 million on revenue of $351.5 million. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares fell 5.6 percent to $85.00 in pre-market trading. Dycom reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.

(NYSE: DY) shares fell 5.6 percent to $85.00 in pre-market trading. Dycom reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter. DRDGOLD Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: DRD) fell 4.8 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after rising 3.29 percent on Friday.

(NYSE: DRD) fell 4.8 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after rising 3.29 percent on Friday. Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 3.8 percent to $141.79 after gaining 1.89 percent on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 3.8 percent to $141.79 after gaining 1.89 percent on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 3.2 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 3.2 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) fell 3.1 percent to $7.98 in pre-market trading after climbing 24.70 percent on Friday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.