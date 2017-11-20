45 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares jumped 29.67 percent to close at $26.75 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares rose 28.28 percent to close at $40.82 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q3 results.
- Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: ESDI) shares climbed 25.29 percent to close at $5.45 on Friday.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares surged 24.7 percent to close at $8.23 on Friday. Diana Containerships reported a Q3 loss of $128.67 per share on sales of $6.73 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) gained 23.9 percent to close at $15.55 on Friday as the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares climbed 21.54 percent to close at $8.97. Tuniu announced the resignation of CEO and CFO. The company also raised its Q3 sales guidance.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 17.89 percent to close at $81.70 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised its FY18 sales outlook.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares gained 19.56 percent to close at $5.93 on Friday.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) jumped 17.92 percent to close at $6.25 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) rose 17.59 percent to close at $4.68 after the company reported Q3 results. The company issued a weak forecast for fourth quarter and FY17. The company also reported a 7 percent drop in third-quarter same store sales.
- Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) shares climbed 15.53 percent to close at $4.91.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) shares rose 15.38 percent to close at $3.75. On Thursday, Aegean Marine Petroleum reported a Q3 loss of $3.8 million.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) climbed 15.36 percent to close at $10.14.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares gained 15.15 percent to close at $17.10 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter and raised its FY 2018 guidance.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares climbed 14.24 percent to close at $3.53. Royal DSM and Amyris reported sale of Amyris Brasil Ltda to DSM for $96 million.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) shares gained 14.01 percent to close at $14.65
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares rose 13.85 percent to close at $29.60 on Friday.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares surged 13.65 percent to close at $4.33.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares gained 10.01 percent to close at $9.78 on Friday.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) jumped 9.99 percent to close at $72.25 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its Q4 sales guidance.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) rose 9.36 percent to close at $1.87 on Friday. Nova LifeStyle expects Q4 earnings of $0.11 to $0.13 per share, on sales of $35 million to $36 million.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares rose 7.24 percent to close at $4.00. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Tyme Technologies with an Outperform rating and a $7.00 price target.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) shares rose 7.03 percent to close at $29.40 after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and increased its FY17 guidance.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) rose 6.57 percent to close at $30.48 following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal.
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) gained 6.24 percent to close at $31.15 following reports that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) had made an approach about a possible takeover deal.
Losers
- AMERI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares fell 59.89 percent to close at $3.49.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares dipped 40.24 percent to close at $4.93 on Friday after jumping 224.80 percent on Thursday.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares dropped 34.19 percent to close at $3.31 on Friday after climbing 145.37 on Thursday.
- Meridian Waste Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MRDN) shares fell 33.96 percent to close at $1.75 on Friday after gaining 82.76 percent on Thursday.
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares dipped 33.76 percent to close at $5.20 on Friday after jumping 256.82 percent on Thursday.
- Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares declined 23.89 percent to close at $6.85. VBL Therapeutics reported pricing of 2.5 million share common stock offering for $18.75 million.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares declined 21.58 percent to close at $10.03 on Friday after dropping 22.48 percent on Thursday.
- Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) declined 20.65 percent to close at $1.83. Destination XL Group reported a Q3 loss of $0.07 per share on sales of $103.7 million.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares dropped 20.35 percent to close at $5.52 after gaining 8.45 percent on Thursday.
- Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 20.16 percent to close at $1.98 after the company reported financial results for the twenty-six week period ended September 23, 2017.
- Jianpu Technology Inc (NYSE: JT) shares dropped 14.29 percent to close at $7.20. Jianpu Technology prices IPO at $8 an ADS.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) shares declined 13.77 percent to close at $7.83. Century Casinos priced its 4.25 million share offering at $7.50 per share.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) declined 13.43 percent to close at $45.78 after reporting third quarter results. The company also reported fourth quarter earnings guidance below estimates. Williams-Sonoma announced the purchase of 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform Outward, Inc. for $112 million.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) dropped 12.76 percent to close at $22.90.
- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) shares declined 11.96 percent to close at $4.05.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares dropped 11.82 percent to close at $12.01 on Friday.
- Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE: BPI) shares fell 10.73 percent to close at $8.24. Bridgepoint Education reported a secondary offering of 7,562,890 shares by Warburg Pincus.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: ICON) shares dropped 10.37 percent to close at $2.16 on Friday after gaining 30.27 percent on Thursday. Iconix Brand Group received customary deficiency letter from the NASDAQ.
- Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE: GNE) shares dropped 10.33 percent to close at $4.86. Genie Energy suspended exploratory oil and gas drilling program in Northern Israel.
- BBX Capital Corp (NYSE: BBX) shares fell 7.35 percent to close at $7.56. Bluegreen Vacations priced 6.5 million share IPO at $14.00 per share.
