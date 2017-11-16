38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares climbed 340 percent to $9.45 after gaining 2.33 percent on Wednesday.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares rose 222 percent to $8.18.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares surged 115.20 percent to $4.41.
- Meridian Waste Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MRDN) shares gained 62.3 percent to $2.30 after surging 31.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSWL) shares rose 30 percent to $3.17 after the company reported 1H'18 results. The company posted sales of $29.8 million and earnings of $0.23 per share.
- Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) surged 25.6 percent to $15.90. Koch Brothers is said to back Meredith bid for Time.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) jumped 23.6 percent to $35.48 after the company issued strong guidance. The company updated Q1 guidance, raising adjusted EPS from 79 cents-83 cents to 90 cents-93 cents. Sales guidance was raised from $225 million-$240 million to $250 million-$260 million.
- RH (NYSE: RH) climbed 18.7 percent to $99.01 after the company increased its outlook for third quarter and fiscal 2017.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) gained 17.4 percent to $16.50 after announcing an offering of common stock.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) rose 17.2 percent to $24.20 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and agreed to sell Clopay Plastic Products to Berry Global for $475 million.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) gained 16.3 percent to $53.28 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares gained 13.9 percent to $3.45 after the company disclosed the pricing of secondary offering of common stock.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) surged 9.6 percent to $17.70. JP Morgan upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Overweight.
- Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) surged 9.3 percent to $5.19 after falling 5.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) gained 8.6 percent to $57.20. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Almost Family reported merger of equals.
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares climbed 8.3 percent to $97.31 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares gained 8.2 percent to $6.91 after surging 128.21 percent on Wednesday. SemiLEDS reported Q4 loss of $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.571 million.
- Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) climbed 8 percent to $9.85. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellium from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) shares gained 7.6 percent to $14.28. Cato reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) shares jumped 7.3 percent to $114.21 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong FY17 guidance.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) rose 6.2 percent to $39.37. Buckingham upgraded Hawaiian Holdings from Neutral to Buy.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares climbed 6.1 percent to $36.19 after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) rose 4.8 percent to $197.78. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) proposed to acquire Rockwell Automation for $225 per share in cash and stock.
Losers
- Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) shares dropped 22.8 percent to $14.72. Diplomat Pharmacy agreed to buy LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services. Baird downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from Outperform to Neutral.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) (formerly Sunshine Heart) shares dropped 15.2 percent to $13.98 after jumping 337.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) declined 14.8 percent to $6.35. Intec Pharma reported a Q3 loss of $0.29 per share.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) slipped 11 percent to $22.15. AxoGen reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) shares fell 9.4 percent to $10.76. BEST posted a quarterly loss of $70.249 million on sales of $804.775 million.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) dropped 9.2 percent to $43.21 after the company disclosed its controlled subsidiary Yixin Group completed the global offering of its shares.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares fell 8.5 percent to $2.15 after declining 12.96 on Wednesday.
- Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: REXX) shares declined 8.4 percent to $1.96.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares fell 7.1 percent to $45.05 following news that its UK-based subsidiary Cabot Credit will not move forward with the IPO.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) dropped 7 percent to $53.28 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 sales and issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Appian Corpo (NASDAQ: APPN) shares declined 5.8 percent to $20.00. Appian priced its 3.8 million share offering at $20.25 per share.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) tumbled 5.7 percent to $23.22. Viacom reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per share on revenue of $3.319 billion.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) dropped 5.4 percent to $1.92 after surging 73.50 percent on Wednesday. Quest Resource reported a Q3 loss of $1.1 million on revenue of $31.9 million.
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares declined 3.8 percent to $8.65. Secoo reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.30 an ADS on sales of $147.6 million.
