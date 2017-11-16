40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 115.9 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.33 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 115.9 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.33 percent on Wednesday. Meridian Waste Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MRDN) shares rose 51.7 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after surging 31.82 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: MRDN) shares rose 51.7 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after surging 31.82 percent on Wednesday. SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 39.8 percent to $8.93 in the pre-market trading session after surging 128.21 percent on Wednesday. SemiLEDS reported Q4 loss of $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.571 million.

(NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 39.8 percent to $8.93 in the pre-market trading session after surging 128.21 percent on Wednesday. SemiLEDS reported Q4 loss of $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.571 million. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) (formerly Sunshine Heart) rose 38.8 percent to $22.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 337.67 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: CHFS) (formerly Sunshine Heart) rose 38.8 percent to $22.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 337.67 percent on Wednesday. RH (NYSE: RH) rose 20.1 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading after the company increased its outlook for third quarter and fiscal 2017.

(NYSE: RH) rose 20.1 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading after the company increased its outlook for third quarter and fiscal 2017. Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) rose 19.7 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after surging 73.50 percent on Wednesday. Quest Resource reported a Q3 loss of $1.1 million on revenue of $31.9 million.

(NASDAQ: QRHC) rose 19.7 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after surging 73.50 percent on Wednesday. Quest Resource reported a Q3 loss of $1.1 million on revenue of $31.9 million. Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 19.4 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading after surging 18.65 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: YECO) rose 19.4 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading after surging 18.65 percent on Wednesday. Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) rose 18.2 percent to $14.95 in pre-market trading. Koch Brothers is said to back Meredith bid for Time.

(NYSE: TIME) rose 18.2 percent to $14.95 in pre-market trading. Koch Brothers is said to back Meredith bid for Time. Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 14.3 percent to $32.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong guidance. The company updated Q1 guidance, raising adjusted EPS from 79 cents-83 cents to 90 cents-93 cents. Sales guidance was raised from $225 million-$240 million to $250 million-$260 million.

(NASDAQ: SGH) rose 14.3 percent to $32.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong guidance. The company updated Q1 guidance, raising adjusted EPS from 79 cents-83 cents to 90 cents-93 cents. Sales guidance was raised from $225 million-$240 million to $250 million-$260 million. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 11.3 percent to $51 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance.

(NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 11.3 percent to $51 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance. Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) rose 10.5 percent to $58.15 in pre-market trading. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Almost Family reported merger of equals.

(NASDAQ: AFAM) rose 10.5 percent to $58.15 in pre-market trading. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Almost Family reported merger of equals. Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) rose 10.2 percent to $208.00 in pre-market trading. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) proposed to acquire Rockwell Automation for $225 per share in cash and stock.

(NYSE: ROK) rose 10.2 percent to $208.00 in pre-market trading. (NYSE: EMR) proposed to acquire Rockwell Automation for $225 per share in cash and stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 8.3 percent to $3.28 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed the pricing of secondary offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 8.3 percent to $3.28 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed the pricing of secondary offering of common stock. Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 8.1 percent to $42.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.41 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 8.1 percent to $42.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.41 percent on Wednesday. Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) rose 7.7 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellium from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

(NYSE: CSTM) rose 7.7 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellium from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) rose 7.4 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after falling 5.38 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: MXWL) rose 7.4 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after falling 5.38 percent on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 6.5 percent to $36.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 6.5 percent to $36.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) rose 5.8 percent to $59.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.16 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: LITE) rose 5.8 percent to $59.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.16 percent on Wednesday. Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 5.4 percent to $28.37 in the pre-market trading session after declining 7.07 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: VERI) rose 5.4 percent to $28.37 in the pre-market trading session after declining 7.07 percent on Wednesday. Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 5.3 percent to $17.79 in pre-market trading. QIWI reported Q3 earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $55.8 million.

(NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 5.3 percent to $17.79 in pre-market trading. QIWI reported Q3 earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $55.8 million. Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) rose 5.3 percent to $17.00. JP Morgan upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Overweight.

(NYSE: DBD) rose 5.3 percent to $17.00. JP Morgan upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Overweight. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) rose 5.3 percent to $41.19 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: ZNH) rose 5.3 percent to $41.19 in pre-market trading. J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) shares rose 3.3 percent to $109.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong FY17 guidance.

(NYSE: SJM) shares rose 3.3 percent to $109.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong FY17 guidance. Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares rose 2.7 percent to $92.25 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 13.4 percent to $6.45 in the pre-market trading session. Intec Pharma reported a Q3 loss of $0.29 per share.

(NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 13.4 percent to $6.45 in the pre-market trading session. Intec Pharma reported a Q3 loss of $0.29 per share. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 11.7 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading. AxoGen reported a proposed public offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 11.7 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading. AxoGen reported a proposed public offering of common stock. Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) shares fell 7.3 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading. Cato reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share.

(NYSE: CATO) shares fell 7.3 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading. Cato reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 6.8 percent to $13.10 in pre-market trading after announcing an offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 6.8 percent to $13.10 in pre-market trading after announcing an offering of common stock. Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares fell 6 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading. Secoo reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.30 an ADS on sales of $147.6 million.

(NASDAQ: SECO) shares fell 6 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading. Secoo reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.30 an ADS on sales of $147.6 million. BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) fell 6 percent to $11.17 in pre-market trading. BEST posted a quarterly loss of $70.249 million on sales of $804.775 million.

(NYSE: BSTI) fell 6 percent to $11.17 in pre-market trading. BEST posted a quarterly loss of $70.249 million on sales of $804.775 million. Appian Corpo (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 4.7 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading. Appian priced its 3.8 million share offering at $20.25 per share.

(NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 4.7 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading. Appian priced its 3.8 million share offering at $20.25 per share. Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) fell 4.5 percent to $54.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 sales and issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

(NYSE: BBY) fell 4.5 percent to $54.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 sales and issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) fell 4.5 percent to $27.16 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: COG) fell 4.5 percent to $27.16 in pre-market trading. Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) fell 4.2 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed its controlled subsidiary Yixin Group completed the global offering of its shares.

(NYSE: BITA) fell 4.2 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed its controlled subsidiary Yixin Group completed the global offering of its shares. Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.50 after gaining 10.13 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.50 after gaining 10.13 percent on Wednesday. China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares fell 4.2 percent to $118.55 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: HTHT) shares fell 4.2 percent to $118.55 in pre-market trading. L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares fell 4 percent to $47.30 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.

(NYSE: LB) shares fell 4 percent to $47.30 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 4 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading following a report that company rebuffed the latest offer from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).

(NASDAQ: MAT) fell 4 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading following a report that company rebuffed the latest offer from (NASDAQ: HAS). LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 3.9 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 38.50 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 3.9 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 38.50 percent on Wednesday. Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 3.9 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.38 percent on Wednesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.