40 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 115.9 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.33 percent on Wednesday.
- Meridian Waste Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MRDN) shares rose 51.7 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after surging 31.82 percent on Wednesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 39.8 percent to $8.93 in the pre-market trading session after surging 128.21 percent on Wednesday. SemiLEDS reported Q4 loss of $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.571 million.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) (formerly Sunshine Heart) rose 38.8 percent to $22.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 337.67 percent on Wednesday.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 20.1 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading after the company increased its outlook for third quarter and fiscal 2017.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) rose 19.7 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after surging 73.50 percent on Wednesday. Quest Resource reported a Q3 loss of $1.1 million on revenue of $31.9 million.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 19.4 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading after surging 18.65 percent on Wednesday.
- Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) rose 18.2 percent to $14.95 in pre-market trading. Koch Brothers is said to back Meredith bid for Time.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 14.3 percent to $32.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong guidance. The company updated Q1 guidance, raising adjusted EPS from 79 cents-83 cents to 90 cents-93 cents. Sales guidance was raised from $225 million-$240 million to $250 million-$260 million.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 11.3 percent to $51 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) rose 10.5 percent to $58.15 in pre-market trading. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Almost Family reported merger of equals.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) rose 10.2 percent to $208.00 in pre-market trading. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) proposed to acquire Rockwell Automation for $225 per share in cash and stock.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 8.3 percent to $3.28 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed the pricing of secondary offering of common stock.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares rose 8.1 percent to $42.51 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.41 percent on Wednesday.
- Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) rose 7.7 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellium from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) rose 7.4 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after falling 5.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 6.5 percent to $36.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) rose 5.8 percent to $59.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.16 percent on Wednesday.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 5.4 percent to $28.37 in the pre-market trading session after declining 7.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ: QIWI) rose 5.3 percent to $17.79 in pre-market trading. QIWI reported Q3 earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $55.8 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) rose 5.3 percent to $17.00. JP Morgan upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Overweight.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) rose 5.3 percent to $41.19 in pre-market trading.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) shares rose 3.3 percent to $109.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong FY17 guidance.
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares rose 2.7 percent to $92.25 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 13.4 percent to $6.45 in the pre-market trading session. Intec Pharma reported a Q3 loss of $0.29 per share.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 11.7 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading. AxoGen reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) shares fell 7.3 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading. Cato reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) fell 6.8 percent to $13.10 in pre-market trading after announcing an offering of common stock.
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares fell 6 percent to $8.45 in pre-market trading. Secoo reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.30 an ADS on sales of $147.6 million.
- BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) fell 6 percent to $11.17 in pre-market trading. BEST posted a quarterly loss of $70.249 million on sales of $804.775 million.
- Appian Corpo (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 4.7 percent to $20.25 in pre-market trading. Appian priced its 3.8 million share offering at $20.25 per share.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) fell 4.5 percent to $54.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 sales and issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) fell 4.5 percent to $27.16 in pre-market trading.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) fell 4.2 percent to $45.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed its controlled subsidiary Yixin Group completed the global offering of its shares.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.50 after gaining 10.13 percent on Wednesday.
- China Lodging Group, Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares fell 4.2 percent to $118.55 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares fell 4 percent to $47.30 in pre-market trading. L Brands reported in-line earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 4 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading following a report that company rebuffed the latest offer from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS).
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 3.9 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 38.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 3.9 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.38 percent on Wednesday.
