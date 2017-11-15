33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares climbed 237.4 percent to $12.72 after declining 11.92 percent on Tuesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 77.2 percent to $4.96 after surging 10.95 percent on Tuesday. SemiLEDs is expected to release Q4 results after the closing bell.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares surged 23.5 percent to $7.40 after the company reported strong results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 outlook. The company reported Q3 EPS of 44 cents, up from 17 cents in the same quarter of last year. The company reported sales of $101.33 million, up from $63.7 million in the same quarter of last year.
- American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) shares jumped 18.1 percent to $11.77 after reporting upbeat third-quarter earnings.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares surged 16 percent to $103.52 after beating top and bottom-line Q3 estimates. Jefferies upgraded YY from Hold to Buy.
- Westport Fuel Systems Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: WPRT) shares gained 11.3 percent to $3.34 on upbeat Q3 results.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares rose 11.1 percent to $4.29 after dropping 27.99 percent on Tuesday.
- CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) shares jumped 11 percent to $33.09 after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Synacor Inc (NASDAQ: SYNC) gained 10.9 percent to $2.55. Synacor reported Q3 earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.3 million.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) climbed 8.2 percent to $13.96 after the company disclosed that first patient has been treated in landmark Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating in vivo genome editing for MPS II. Piper Jaffray upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight
- Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EGL) shares gained 7.8 percent to $28.88. Noble Financial upgraded Engility from Hold to Buy.
- Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) rose 7.7 percent to $5.71 after the company disclosed that it has received its first purchase order from a Tier-1 smartphone OEM.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) surged 7 percent to $3.85.
- Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) climbed 6.5 percent to $121.30 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY17 earnings outlook.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) shares rose 6.3 percent to $12.42. JP Morgan upgraded Boot Barn from Neutral to Overweight.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) gained 5.6 percent to $27.01. JPMorgan upgraded Dicks Sporting from Neutral to Overweight.
Losers
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares dipped 37.8 percent to $17.52 after the company issued an update on Toazdenant development program.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares dropped 27.8 percent to $2.42. Oxbridge Re Holdings reported a Q3 loss of $3.97 per share on sales of $19.33 million.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares fell 25.4 percent to $4.40. OncoCyte reported a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) shares tumbled 18.8 percent to $14.96. SandRidge Energy confirmed that it will buy Bonanza Creek Energy for $36 per share in cash and stock.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) shares fell 15.2 percent to $2.40 after rising 34.76 percent on Tuesday.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) shares dropped 14.7 percent to $5.94 after tumbling 27.88 percent on Tuesday.
- China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CCCL) shares declined 14.3 percent to $1.80.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) dropped 14.2 percent to $1.87. Digital Ally reported a Q3 loss of $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.984 million.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) fell 13.8 percent to $3.18. Achillion reported a secondary offering of 18.4 million shares and announced preliminary proof-of-concept with ACH-4471 for the treatment of C3G.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares declined 13.5 percent to $31.68 following Q4 results. MACOM Technology posted quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.46 per diluted share on revenue of $166.4 million.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) fell 12.8 percent to $1.77 after dropping 16.80 percent on Tuesday.
- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO) declined 11.8 percent to $7.08 on weak quarterly earnings.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares dropped 9.3 percent to $26.30 after climbing 37.74 percent on Tuesday.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) declined 9.2 percent to $54.56, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) fell 8.3 percent to $7.72. Jefferies downgraded Smart Sand from Buy to Hold.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) dropped 7 percent to $7.35 after falling 12.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) fell 6.4 percent to $15.17 after announcing an 8-million share offering of common stock.
