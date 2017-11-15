Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: Zimbabwe, Tax Reform, And Retail Sales
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 15, 2017 8:36am   Comments
IN THE NEWS

The latest Republican tax reform bill takes yet another stab at the Affordable Care Act with a proposed repeal of individual mandates, party leadership said Tuesday: Link

It’s not shocking that Jim Chanos added to Kynikos Associates’ Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) short. Tesla has been building a long list of bears since straying from its 2017 auto schedules, and Chanos has been short the stock for nearly two years: Link

SoftBank Group Corp. is shooting for a multibillion-dollar stake in Uber Technologies by paying one price to the company and a lower one to its shareholders—an unusual approach at such a grand scale that raises the question of what the world’s most valuable startup is actually worth: Link

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has scrapped plans to launch an online streaming service bundling popular U.S. broadcast and cable networks because it believes it cannot make enough money on such a service, people familiar with the matter told Reuters: Link

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has agreed to give limited help to the Indian government to develop an anti-spam mobile application for its iOS platform, after refusing to do so based on privacy concerns, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters: Link

Zimbabwe’s military seized power and detained 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe in a struggle over the succession of the only leader the nation has ever known: Link

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is continuing his interviews with White House staff this month, where a key topic are the connections emanating from a little-known foreign policy lightweight who served as an unpaid campaign aide -- George Papadopoulos: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA Core CPI (MoM) for Oct 0.20% vs 0.20% Est; Core CPI (YoY) for Oct 1.80% vs 1.70% Est
  • USA Retail Sales (MoM) for Oct 0.20% vs 0.10% Est; Core Retail Sales (MoM) for Oct 0.10% vs 0.20% Est, Prior Revised from 1.00% to 1.20%
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for November is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital data for September will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Boston at 4:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • JP Morgan upgraded Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) from Neutral to Overweight
  • Jefferies upgraded YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) from Hold to Buy
  • Stephens upgraded Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight
  • William Blair downgraded IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) from Outperform to Market Perform
  • Jefferiers downgraded Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) from Buy to Hold
  • JMP downgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Market Outperform to Market Perform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Jim Chanos Kynikos CapitalNews Short Sellers Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

