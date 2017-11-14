14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares are up 39 percent after reporting third-quarter EPS of 44 cents, up from 17 cents in the same quarter of last year. The company reported sales of $101.33 million, up from $63.7 million in the same quarter of last year.
- CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares are up 7.2 percent despite missing third0quarter earnings and sales estimates.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) shares are up 5.3 percent after reporting a big fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. EPS came in at $1.03, topping analyst estimates by 49 cents. Sales came in $33 million higher than estimates at $673 million.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMMY) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a smaller YoY loss in the third quarte. Sales also grew YoY to $6.483 million up from $4.861 million.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are up 2 percent despite missing on third-quarter earnings estimates. Sales were also down.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) was up about 2 percent after beating top and bottom-line Q3 estimates.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) was up 2 percent after raising its quarterly dividend from 45 cents per share to 50 cents per share. it also announced a $2 billion buyback.
- Cardiome Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CRME) shares are up 1.4 percent despite a third-quarter earnings and sales miss.
Losers
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 21 cents, which may not compare to the 46-cent estimate.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares are down 9 percent after announcing a proposed secondary offering of common stock.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares are down 2 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings.
- OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE: OMAM) shares are down 2 percent after announcing a secondary offering of 6.03 million shares.
- Presidio Inc (NASDAQ: PSDO) shares are down 2 percent after announcing an 8-million share offering of common stock.
