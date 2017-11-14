34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 32.4 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has executed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with The Wistar Institute for a CAR T-Cell technology.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 6.9 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading, despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.

