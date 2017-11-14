34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) rose 32.4 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has executed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with The Wistar Institute for a CAR T-Cell technology.
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) shares rose 26.7 percent to $148.50 in the pre-market trading session on a $2.3 billion takeover bid submitted by private-equity firm Roark Capital. The firm’s bid for the restaurant chain is worth over $150 per share.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) rose 18.6 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading after falling 2.05 percent on Monday.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) shares rose 17.9 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive results from a Phase 1 trial of TRC102 and Fludara in Patients with advanced Hematologic Malignancy.
- DHX Media Ltd (USA) (NASDAQ: DHXM) shares rose 13.1 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading. DHX Media reported Q1 sales of C$98.6 million.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) rose 10.53 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter EPS and revenue growth year-over-year.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares rose 9.4 percent to $25.92 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 9.2 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading. Remark Holdings reported a Q3 loss of $0.58 per share on revenue of $19.4 million.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 8.8 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 8.4 percent to $46.30 in pre-market trading after surging 28.45 percent on Monday.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) rose 7.7 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Craig-Hallum upgraded Famous Dave's of America from Hold to Buy.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.8 percent to $5.19 in pre-market trading. Ballard Power and Siemens signed a $9 million multi-year development agreement for fuel cell engine to power cutting-edge Mireo commuter train.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) rose 6.8 percent to $42.90. Daqo New Energy reported Q3 net income of $24.1 million.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) rose 6.5 percent to $5.72 in the pre-market trading session. Phoenix New Media reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $64 million.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) rose 6.4 percent to $21.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and raised its FY 2017 adjusted earnings guidance.
- International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) shares rose 5.7 percent to $25.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares rose 5.7 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading.
- Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 5 percent to $30.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported a gain in its first-half adjusted core earnings and lifted its full-year earnings growth outlook.
- China Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: CALI) rose 4.8 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.61 percent on Monday.
- Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares rose 4.6 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading after the company’s Board of Directors approved Delphi Technologies spin-off.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) rose 4.5 percent to $86.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its third quarter.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK) rose 4.4 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.51 percent on Monday.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) shares rose 3.7 percent to $408.06 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 2.70 percent on Monday.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) rose 3.5 percent to $20.01 in pre-market trading after falling 3.25 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 6.9 percent to $24.50 in pre-market trading, despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) fell 6.4 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading despite beating top and bottom estimates in the third quarter, its first earnings release as a public company. The company posted Q3 EPS of 8 cents, just beating estimates by a penny. Revenues came in nearly $2 million ahead of estimates at $97.7 million.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) fell 6.4 percent to $5.89 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.41 percent on Monday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares fell 5.1 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading. Semiconductor Manufacturing International posted Q3 earnings of $25.9 million on revenue of $769.7 million. The company also issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) fell 4.9 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.38 percent on Monday.
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) fell 4.1 percent to $90.75 in pre-market trading. Sage Therapeutics reported a $300 million offering of common stock.
- Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE: TPRE) fell 3.9 percent to $16.15 in pre-market trading. Third Point Reinsurance reported a 15 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) shares fell 3.9 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a partnership with Bayer to commercialize two therapies.
- Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) fell 3.6 percent to $5.38 in pre-market trading.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 2.4 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 21.47 percent on Monday.
