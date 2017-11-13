Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 9:36am   Comments
Share:
Related SNI
The New Television Landscape: Winners and Losers
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2017
Related DISCA
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Discovery Communications And JD
Mid-Day Market Update: AAC Holdings Climbs On Earnings Beat; KEMET Shares Slide
Weekly CFO Buys Highlights (GuruFocus)

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning November 13. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday

Notable Earnings

  • Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) Q4 premarket
  • Switch, Inc (NYSE: SWCH) Q3 after hours

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX)

Conferences

  • UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov. 13 thru Nov. 15th
  • JP Morgan Tech, Media & Telecom Conference Nov. 13 thru Nov. 14th

Analyst/Investor Day

  • Treehouse Foods, Inc (NYSE: THS)
  • Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA)

Tuesday

Economic Data

  • API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close

Notable Earnings

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q3 premarket
  • The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Q3 premarket
  • THe TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Q3 premarket

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • Argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX)
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU)

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • Black Ridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRACU)
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RYTM)

Conferences

  • Goldman Sachs Global Industrials Conference Nov. 14th thru Nov. 16th
  • Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference Nov. 14th thru Nov. 15th

Analyst/Investor Day

  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND)
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI)
  • Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)
  • Talend (NASDAQ: TLND)
  • *SEC deadline for 13F filings by institutional investors

Annual Shareholder Meetings

  • Cimpress  (NASDAQ: CMPR)
  • TreeHouse Foods 

Wednesday

Economic Data

  • EIA Crude Oil inventories 10:30 am ET
  • Credit Card Charge-Offs from American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Bank of America, Corporation (NYSE: BAC), Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF).

Notable Earnings

  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Q3 premarket
  • L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB) Q3 after hours
  • Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q1 after hours

IPO Quiet Period Expirations

  • Switch

IPOs

  • SendGrid (SEND)

Analyst/Investor Day

  • Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT)
  • BlackLine, Inc (NASDAQ: BL)
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS)

Annual Shareholder Meetings

  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
  • The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)
  • Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)

Thursday

Economic Data

  • EIA Natural Gas Inventories 10:30 am ET

Notable Earnings

  • Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (NYSE: WMT) Q3 premarket
  • Viacom, Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB) Q4 premarket
  • Best Buy Co., Inc (NYSE: BBY) Q3 premarket
  • Splunk, Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) Q3 after hours
  • The Gap, Inc (NYSE: GPS) Q3 after hours

IPOs

  • Arsanis (ASNS)
  • Jianpu Technology (JT)
  • MPM Holdings (MPMH)

Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration

  • Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA)
  • BeiGene, Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE)

Analyst/Investor Days

  • Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN)
  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)
  • Charter Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR)
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)
  • Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC)
  • Kura Oncology
  • Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to unveil details about its semi-truck.
  • Dunkin Brands Group, Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) holding business update call.

Annual Shareholder Meetings

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL)
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN)

FDA/Biotech

  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) has PDUFA date for rhGUS

Friday

Economic Data

  • Baker Hughes Oil Rig Counts expected 1pm ET

Notable Earnings

  • Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) Q3 premarket

IPOs

  • Bluegreen Vacations (BXG)
  • Molino Canuelas (MOLC)
  • SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)
  • scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
  • Level Brands (LEVB)
  • MPM Holdings (MPMH)
  • Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Analyst/Investor Days

  • Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO)

Annual Shareholder Meetings

  • Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY)

Special Shareholder Meetings

  • Discovery Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ: SNI) meet to vote on their proposed merger.

M&A

  • Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire at 5pm ET

Posted-In: News Futures Previews Events Markets Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAXN + ARGX)

13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 26
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Axon Ventures Further Into Software-As-A-Service With New Public Safety Portal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SNI

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.