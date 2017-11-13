The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning November 13. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Notable Earnings
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX)
Conferences
- UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov. 13 thru Nov. 15th
- JP Morgan Tech, Media & Telecom Conference Nov. 13 thru Nov. 14th
Analyst/Investor Day
Tuesday
Economic Data
- API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories released after market close
Notable Earnings
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q3 premarket
- The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Q3 premarket
- THe TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Q3 premarket
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
Conferences
- Goldman Sachs Global Industrials Conference Nov. 14th thru Nov. 16th
- Stifel 2017 Healthcare Conference Nov. 14th thru Nov. 15th
Analyst/Investor Day
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND)
- Boingo Wireless, Inc (NASDAQ: WIFI)
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)
- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND)
- *SEC deadline for 13F filings by institutional investors
Annual Shareholder Meetings
- Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR)
- TreeHouse Foods
Wednesday
Economic Data
- EIA Crude Oil inventories 10:30 am ET
- Credit Card Charge-Offs from American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Bank of America, Corporation (NYSE: BAC), Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF).
Notable Earnings
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Q3 premarket
- L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB) Q3 after hours
- Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q1 after hours
IPO Quiet Period Expirations
- Switch
IPOs
- SendGrid (SEND)
Analyst/Investor Day
- Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT)
- BlackLine, Inc (NASDAQ: BL)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS)
Annual Shareholder Meetings
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB)
Thursday
Economic Data
- EIA Natural Gas Inventories 10:30 am ET
Notable Earnings
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (NYSE: WMT) Q3 premarket
- Viacom, Inc (NASDAQ: VIAB) Q4 premarket
- Best Buy Co., Inc (NYSE: BBY) Q3 premarket
- Splunk, Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) Q3 after hours
- The Gap, Inc (NYSE: GPS) Q3 after hours
IPOs
- Arsanis (ASNS)
- Jianpu Technology (JT)
- MPM Holdings (MPMH)
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
Analyst/Investor Days
- Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN)
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)
- Charter Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR)
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI)
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC)
- Kura Oncology
- Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to unveil details about its semi-truck.
- Dunkin Brands Group, Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) holding business update call.
Annual Shareholder Meetings
FDA/Biotech
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) has PDUFA date for rhGUS
Friday
Economic Data
- Baker Hughes Oil Rig Counts expected 1pm ET
Notable Earnings
- Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) Q3 premarket
IPOs
- Bluegreen Vacations (BXG)
- Molino Canuelas (MOLC)
- SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)
- scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- Level Brands (LEVB)
- MPM Holdings (MPMH)
- Stitch Fix (SFIX)
Analyst/Investor Days
- Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO)
Annual Shareholder Meetings
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY)
Special Shareholder Meetings
- Discovery Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ: SNI) meet to vote on their proposed merger.
M&A
- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire at 5pm ET
