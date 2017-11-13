Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: GE's New Road Map, SportsCenter On Snapchat, Teva Downgrade
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 13, 2017 8:11am   Comments
IN THE NEWS

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU)'s post-IPO lows of $15.75 had many investors concerned with the streaming media company's true prospects and short sellers were very active in the name: Link

General Electric Co.’s (NYSE: GE) new leader plans to unveil a road map Monday for the conglomerate that will focus on three of its biggest business lines, but stops short of a breakup or more radical restructuring of the 125-year-old giant: Link

Uber Technologies Inc. cleared the way for a multibillion-dollar investment led by SoftBank Group Corp. that would transform the corporate structure of the world’s most valuable startup and give the ride-hailing company a powerful ally in its battle against global rivals: Link

As Republicans move forward on their tax bills this week, part of their pitch is that 9 in 10 Americans would ultimately be able to file returns the size of postcards. While the plans don’t make tax filing quite that easy, they do mark a step toward a simpler system: Link

U.S. sports broadcaster ESPN launched its flagship SportsCenter program on messaging app Snapchat on Monday, reimagining the show that provides sports highlights and commentary into a short-form series: Link

If you haven’t been paying attention to the persistent flattening of the U.S. yield curve, you’re way behind it: Link

There’s a battle raging inside Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR), and the outcome could decide whether the cable giant continues its acquisition spree — or gets gobbled up itself: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for October will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • BMO upgraded Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) from Market Perform to Outperform
  • Canaccord upgraded ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) from Hold to Buy
  • HSBC upgraded Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) from Hold to Buy
  • JP Morgan downgraded Teva (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Underweight
  • Mizuho downgraded CalAtlantic (NYSE: CAA) from Buy to Neutral
  • KeyBanc downgraded Fidelity National (NYSE: FIS) from Overweight to Sector Weight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

