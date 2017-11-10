35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG) shares surged 115.7 percent to $8.09 after climbing 195.28 percent on Thursday.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) gained 41.5 percent to $19.93 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) shares climbed 22.8 percent to $4.96 following Q3 results. Avid Technology reported Q3 earnings of $0.00 per share on revenue of $105.26 million.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares jumped 17.4 percent to $3.24 after the company reported strong sales for its third quarter.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares climbed 15.5 percent to $12.06. Immunomedics reported a Q1 loss of $0.97 per share on sales of $700,000. The company also named Michael Pehl as President and CEO.
- Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) gained 15.4 percent to $25.20 after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results and issued a strong forecast.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) surged 14.6 percent to $14.10. Sangamo Therapeutics reported a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $11.812 million. The company also announced a strategic investment in manufacturing.
- Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) rose 12.6 percent to $12.40 on upbeat quarterly results. Jefferies upgraded Zoe's Kitchen from Hold to Buy.
- Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares climbed 12.1 percent to $3.50 after the company reported the FDA approval of Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment USP (Augmented), 0.05%.
- Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) rose 12.1 percent to $17.20. Kingstone reported Q3 earnings of $0.38 per share on revenue of $32.8 million.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares jumped 11.4 percent to $32.52. Roku reported stellar quarterly results Wednesday — its first report as a public company.
- Voxeljet AG (ADR) (NYSE: VJET) gained 10.5 percent to $5.16. voxeljet reported a Q3 net loss of EUR0.26 per share on sales of kEUR7,387.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) gained 10.2 percent to $6.71. Endo reported Q3 earnings of $0.91 per share on revenue of $786.88 million.
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 7.9 percent to $2.36. H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $7 price target.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) climbed 7.6 percent to $3.83. Loop Capital raised the price target on TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00.
- Quantum Corp (NYSE: QTM) rose 7 percent to $5.24. Quantum reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.14 per share on sales of $107.1 million.
- ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) gained 5.8 percent to $29.77 after the company reported upbeat profit for its third quarter.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares rose 5 percent to $215.41 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The red-hot chip manufacturer delivered third-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, beating estimates by 39 cents. Sales came in $280 million higher than estimates at a record $2.64 billion.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) gained 3.5 percent to $36.88. Raymond James upgraded Aaron's from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
Losers
- Esterline Technologies Corporation (NYSE: ESL) dropped 17.5 percent to $72.05 after missing fourth-quarter earnings and sales estimates. The company issued FY17 earnings guidance far below analyst estimates at $3.65-$4.05. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Esterline Technologies from Buy to Hold.
- Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ: KONA) shares tumbled 17.2 percent to $2.19 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results.
- Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) declined 17.1 percent to $13.17. Intrexon reported a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $46 million.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares dipped 16.2 percent to $3.13 following fiscal 2018 first quarter results. Net income for the quarter was around $218,000, versus $140,000 in the year-ago quarter.
- Grana y Montero SAA (ADR) (NYSE: GRAM) shares fell 14 percent to $4.02.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares dropped 13.8 percent to $6.86. Bank of America downgraded Frontier Communications from Neutral to Underperform.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) fell 13.4 percent to $8.66. Cowen & Co. downgraded Finish Line from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) dropped 13.3 percent to $ 4.29. Citius Pharma reported a $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares declined 12.5 percent to $2.45 after climbing 11.11 percent on Thursday.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) dropped 12 percent to $111.90. Puma Biotechnology reported Q3 adjusted loss of $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.1 million.
- Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) fell 11.5 percent to $3.05. ClearSign reported a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) declined 11.1 percent to $52.69. Trade Desk reported a third-quarter earnings and sales beat, but issued a weak sales outlook for the current quarter.
- Atento SA (NYSE: ATTO) slipped 9 percent to $9.15. Atento priced its 12.3 million share offering at $9.00 per share.
- Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd –ADR (NASDAQ: HQCL) dropped 8.7 percent to $8.27. Hanwha Q CELLS reported Q3 earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $543.0 million.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares declined 8.3 percent to $21.29 following weak Q3 results.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 7.9 percent to $5.25 following disappointing quarterly results.
