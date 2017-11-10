A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Decline Ahead Of J C Penney Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP). The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 54 points to 23,362.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures slipped 10.25 points to 2,573.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 24.75 points to 6,290.00.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures rose 0.05 percent to trade at $63.96 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures declined 0.07 percent to trade at $57.13 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.29 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index slipping 0.14 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.02 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.30 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.26 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.82 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.05 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.14 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.19 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Market Perform to Underperform.

Finish Line shares rose 4.17 percent to close at $10.00 on Thursday.

Breaking news

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The red-hot chip manufacturer delivered third-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, beating estimates by 39 cents. Sales came in $280 million higher than estimates at a record $2.64 billion.

ArcelorMittal SA (ADR) (NYSE: MT) reported upbeat profit for its third quarter on Friday.

(NYSE: MT) reported upbeat profit for its third quarter on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.

