A New 'Star Wars' Trilogy Is Coming
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2017 5:36pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) announced Thursday its commitment to create yet another “Star Wars” trilogy. The company will keep director Rian Johnson, the creative mind behind “The Last Jedi,” on the project as both writer and director.

The story will feature an entirely new slate of characters in a new galaxy.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, wrote on Starwars.com. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Release dates have not yet been announced.

See Also: Disney Drops After Missing Q4 Estimates, Studio Entertainment Down 21%

If comparably successful as the latest trilogy, whose first two films averaged $734.4 million in theaters and third is set to release in December, the series could be a huge boon for the recently struggling firm.

Disney reported top-line and bottom-line quarterly misses Thursday, with networks and entertainment sales down a respective 3 percent and 21 percent. It’s the company’s fifth consecutive total sales miss.

The stock plunged after hours on the poor earnings results, but pared those losses on news of the new production.

Posted-In: Lucasfilm Rian Johnson Star Wars The Last JediNews After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

