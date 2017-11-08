32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 37.5 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. The company also sees FY17 sales in the range of $10 million-$13 million.

Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 34.9 percent to $4.41 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) rose 21.4 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its full year forecast.

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares rose 20.2 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading. Ophthotech reported Q3 earnings of $5.25 per share on revenue of $206.7 million.

Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) shares rose 17.5 percent to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Vical priced 14.286 million share common stock offering at $1.75 per share.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares rose 14.1 percent to $29.50 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 40.90 percent on Monday.

Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares rose 10.3 percent to $117.38 in the pre-market trading session. Take Two posted a Q2 net loss of $2.7 million, versus a year-earlier profit of $36.4 million. However, the company issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter and lifted its full-year adjusted revenue outlook.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) rose 9 percent to $29.25 in pre-market trading. Nektar Therapeutics reported Q3 earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $152.928 million.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) rose 7.3 percent to $28.85 after reporting Q3 results.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 6.9 percent to $40.50 in pre-market trading after beating third-quarter earnings estimates.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares rose 6.2 percent to $11.56 in pre-market trading after the company posted Q3 results.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 6.2 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after declining 2.86 percent on Tuesday.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) rose 5.2 percent to $279.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) rose 5.2 percent to $6.50 in the pre-market trading session after slipping 1.59 percent on Tuesday.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) rose 4.2 percent to $9 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.16 percent on Tuesday.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) rose 3.9 percent to $4.58 in pre-market trading after falling 3.50 percent on Tuesday.

(NYSE: DSX) rose 3.9 percent to $4.58 in pre-market trading after falling 3.50 percent on Tuesday. Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) shares rose 3 percent to $264.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY17 forecast.

Losers

RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 23.7 percent to $5.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of ADSs.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) fell 18.7 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading after missing on third-quarter sales estimates. The company also issued fourth quarter guidance well below estimates.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) fell 9.2 percent to $12.15 in pre-market trading. Voyager Therapeutics priced its 4.5 million share offering at $12.00 per share.

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 8.8 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading. Fossil reported a third-quarter GAAP loss of $0.11 per share, versus $0.36 per share in the same quarter of last year.

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) fell 8.1 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading. Tesaro reported a Q3 loss of $0.47 per share on revenue of $142.8 million.

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 7.3 percent to $9.60 in pre-market trading after tumbling 54.02 percent on Tuesday.

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) fell 7 percent to $4.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting weak Q3 results.

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 6.9 percent to $2.16 after climbing 38.10 percent on Tuesday.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) shares fell 6.8 percent to $23.75 in pre-market trading. Allegheny Technologies priced its 17 million share public offering at $24.00 per share.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) fell 6.3 percent to $14.17 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for third quarter. Daily active users were up 17 percent year-over-year.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 6.2 percent to $3.05 in pre-market trading after missing top and bottom line estimates in the third quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares fell 6.1 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading. Centennial Resources Development reported commencement of 25 million share common stock offering.

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) fell 5.6 percent to $112.40 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) fell 5.1 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.

(NASDAQ: WEN) fell 5.1 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results. OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) shares fell 4.3 percent to $26.62 in pre-market trading. OneMain reported a secondary offering of common stock by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

