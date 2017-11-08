56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares climbed 115.85 percent to close at $8.85 on Tuesday after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares climbed 43.51 percent to close at $1.88 after climbing 27.18 percent on Monday.
- Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares surged 42.42 percent to close at $2.35 after the company reported a strategic investment from Warburg Pincus Funds.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) shares gained 40 percent to close at $8.40. Kindred Healthcare reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.477 billion.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares jumped 38.10 percent to close at $2.32 on Tuesday after surging 133.33 percent on Monday.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares climbed 26.19 percent to close at $9.54 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) shares climbed 24.63 percent to close at $5.92 on stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) surged 22.64 percent to close at $3.25.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares gained 20.76 percent to close at $10.12 as the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) rose 18.31 percent to close at $27.59 after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
- China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares gained 18.13 percent to close at $47.70 after the company reported “FinTech” initiative to position itself for next phase of growth.
- Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) surged 17.23 percent to close at $15.65 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares gained 17.11 percent to close at $14.10 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares climbed 16.94 percent to close at $12.84.
- GGP Inc (NYSE: GGP) shares gained 16.72 percent to close at $22.20 on Tuesday.
- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) shares climbed 16.08 percent to close at $49.45.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 15.33 percent to close at $24.45 as the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) rose 13.68 percent to close at $16.04 on Tuesday after climbing 17.36 percent on Monday.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares gained 13.55 percent to close at $50.87 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) rose 13.22 percent to close at $13.70 on better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares rose 10.53 percent to close at $2.31 on Tuesday after surging 9.54 percent on Monday.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) shares climbed 10.02 percent to close at $51.51 on better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) shares rose 9.82 percent to close at $64.88 following Q3 results.
Losers
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) shares dipped 54.02 percent to close at $10.36. Selecta Biosciences reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share on sales of $27,000.
- Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) tumbled 43.62 percent to close at $2.96 on Tuesday. Teligent reported a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $13.65 million.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares dropped 40.9 percent to close at $25.86. Five Prime Therapeutics reported a Q3 loss of $43.3 million.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) dropped 35.5 percent to close at $20.11. Mallinckrodt reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares declined 35.25 percent to close at $10.58 on Tuesday after a third-quarter sales miss. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales and EBITDA guidance below estimates.
- Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) shares dropped 32.41 percent to close at $10.05. Quantenna reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $50.108 million. The company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares dropped 29.33 percent to close at $10.00 on downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares dropped 29.32 percent to close at $14.27 on Tuesday after gaining 80.11 percent on Monday.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 28.86 percent to close at $47.70 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter.
- Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPA) declined 26.09 percent to close at $8.50. Tripadvisor posted upbeat profit for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares fell 23.56 percent to close at $0.826 on Tuesday as the company priced its $12 million share offering.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares fell 23.22 percent to close at $30.35. Tripadvisor posted upbeat profit for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) fell 21.43 percent to close at $6.49. Veracyte reported a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $17.5 million. Janney Capital downgraded Veracyte from Buy to Neutral.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares declined 21.39 percent to close at $3.05.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) dropped 21.19 percent to close at $28.90. Veritone reported a Q3 loss of $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.7 million.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) declined 20.18 percent to close at $25.90. Veritiv reported a Q3 loss of $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) dropped 19.55 percent to close at $12.22.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares declined 19.11 percent to close at $13.38. Voyager Therapeutics reported a $75 million offering of common stock.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares fell 17.53 percent to close at $20.94 on Tuesday after gaining 4.74 percent on Monday.
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX) shares dipped 17.34 percent to close at $5.15 on Tuesday as the company posted downbeat Q3 results. The company also disclosed that the FDA has approved Auryxia (ferric citrate) tablets as a treatment for people with iron deficiency anemia and chronic kidney disease.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares declined 16.51 percent to close at $2.68.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) fell 16.07 percent to close at $5.85 after reporting quarterly results.
- Goldfield Corp (NYSE: GV) shares dropped 15.52 percent to close at $4.90. Goldfield reported a Q3 loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $24.5 million.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 15.11 percent to close at $35.16. Avis Budget a third-quarter earnings and sales beat, but cut its full-year earnings outlook.
- Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 14.59 percent to close at $4.45 on weak quarterly results.
- Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares declined 14.38 percent to close at $8.81. Brookdale Senior Living reported a Q3 loss of $2.22 per share on sales of $1.178 billion.
- Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) dropped 14.32 percent to close at $3.47. Fulgent Genetics reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $4.5 million.
- Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) declined 14.06 percent to close at $17.23 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY 2017 sales guidance.
- Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) shares fell 13.52 percent to close at $1,645.72. Priceline reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) shares dropped 10.89 percent to close at $31.51 on Tuesday.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) fell 9.09 percent to close at $8.76 on Tuesday after the company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) fell 8.98 percent to close at $28.88 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and issued a weak Q2 forecast.
- Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PICO) declined 5.56 percent to close at $17.85. PICO Holdings posted a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $205,000.
