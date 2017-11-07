45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares climbed 78.6 percent to $3.00 after surging 133.33 percent on Monday.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares jumped 51.9 percent to $1.99 after climbing 27.18 percent on Monday.
- Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares surged 45.5 percent to $2.40 after the company reported a strategic investment from Warburg Pincus Funds.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) gained 38.5 percent to $5.68 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.
- Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: KND) shares rose 23.3 percent to $7.40. Kindred Healthcare reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.477 billion.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) gained 22.8 percent to $28.63 after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) shares jumped 21.1 percent to $54.25 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY17 guidance.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) gained 20.1 percent to $16.95 after climbing 17.36 percent on Monday.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) rose 17.9 percent to $9.88 as the company posted better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares climbed 16.1 percent to $13.98 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) shares rose 16 percent to $5.52 on stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) jumped 15.8 percent to $2.42 after surging 9.54 percent on Monday.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares rose 14.6 percent to $8.80 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 14.3 percent to $13.82 on better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) rose 14.6 percent to $15.30 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) surged 13.3 percent to $23.95 as the company posted strong quarterly earnings.
- Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) shares gained 11 percent to $65.56 following Q3 results.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) shares rose 9.7 percent to $51.37 on better-than-expected quarterly results.
Losers
- Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) shares tumbled 41.5 percent to $13.18. Selecta Biosciences reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share on sales of $27,000.
- Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) declined 41.2 percent to $3.09. Teligent reported a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $13.65 million.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares dipped 40.9 percent to $25.87. Five Prime Therapeutics reported a Q3 loss of $43.3 million.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares slipped 32.8 percent to $10.98 after a third-quarter sales miss. The company also issued fourth-quarter sales and EBITDA guidance below estimates.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dropped 29.4 percent to $47.35 as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 0.1 percent in the quarter.
- Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ: QTNA) shares declined 27.6 percent to $10.76. Quantenna reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share on revenue of $50.108 million. The company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) dipped 25.1 percent to $23.36. Mallinckrodt reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 25 percent to $0.810 as the company priced its $12 million share offering.
- Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) declined 23.7 percent to $6.30. Veracyte reported a Q3 loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $17.5 million. Janney Capital downgraded Veracyte from Buy to Neutral.
- Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPA) dropped 22.2 percent to $8.95. Tripadvisor posted upbeat profit for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) fell 21.6 percent to $11.10 on downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares tumbled 18.8 percent to $32.11. Tripadvisor posted upbeat profit for its third quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE: STAY) fell 16.6 percent to $16.74 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results and lowered FY 2017 sales guidance.
- Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) declined 15.2 percent to $4.42 on weak quarterly results.
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX) shares dropped 14.9 percent to $5.30 as the company posted downbeat Q3 results. The company also disclosed that the FDA has approved Auryxia (ferric citrate) tablets as a treatment for people with iron deficiency anemia and chronic kidney disease.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) declined 14.4 percent to $5.97 after reporting quarterly results.
- Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) slipped 12.6 percent to $30.91.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) declined 12 percent to $36.46. Avis Budget a third-quarter earnings and sales beat, but cut its full-year earnings outlook.
- Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 11.6 percent to $3.50. Fulgent Genetics reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.02 per share on sales of $4.5 million.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) dropped 10.7 percent to $2.26. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is expected to report Q3 results on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.
- Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) shares dipped 10.3 percent to $1,706.92. Priceline reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $22.78 after gaining 4.74 percent on Monday.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) declined 10 percent to $33.03. Veritone reported a Q3 loss of $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.7 million.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 9.3 percent to $3.90 following Q3 results.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) declined 7.4 percent to $8.92 after the company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) dropped 5.4 percent to $30.02 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results and issued a weak Q2 forecast.
- Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PICO) declined 5 percent to $17.98. PICO Holdings posted aQ3 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $205,000.
