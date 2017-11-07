Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Dean Foods Misses Q3 Views

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.15 percent to 23,583.87 while the NASDAQ declined 0.1 percent to 6,779.42. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.11 percent to 2,593.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Tuesday morning, the non-cyclical consumer goods & services shares climbed by 0.41 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW), up 20 percent, and Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF), up 7 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, basic materials shares fell 0.19 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), down 6 percent, and Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE: RFP) down 5 percent.

Top Headline

Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and lowered its FY 2017 earnings guidance.

Dean Foods posted quarterly EPS of $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

Dean Foods now expects FY 2017 adjusted earnings of $0.80 to $0.90 per share, versus earlier forecast of $0.80 to $0.95 per share.

Equities Trading UP

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares shot up 76 percent to $2.96 after surging 133.33 percent on Monday.

Shares of Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) got a boost, shooting up 39 percent to $2.30 after the company reported a strategic investment from Warburg Pincus Funds.

Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares were also up, gaining 37 percent to $5.80 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.

Equities Trading DOWN

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares dropped 40 percent to $3.14. Teligent reported a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $13.65 million.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) were down 47 percent to $23.34. Five Prime Therapeutics reported a Q3 loss of $43.3 million.

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) was down, falling around 40 percent to $13.59. Selecta Biosciences reported a Q3 loss of $0.66 per share on sales of $27,000.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.07 percent to $57.31 while gold traded down 0.27 percent to $1,278.20.

Silver traded down 0.96 percent Tuesday to $17.07, while copper fell 1.17 percent to $3.1205.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.06 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.21 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.23 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX slipped 0.05 percent, and the French CAC 40 dropped 0.10 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.23 percent.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index dropped 1 percent during the first week of November versus October.

U.S. job openings increased to 6.09 million in September, versus prior reading of 6.08 million, according to the Labor Department's JOLTS report.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak in Washington at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for September week will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

