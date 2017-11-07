In the continued chaos of earnings season, nine companies will launch initial public offerings this week.

The financial services, healthcare and technology sectors are well-represented among firms set to make their market debuts.

Here is the complete list:

CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) will issue 2.4 million shares between $24 and $26 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The Community Bank of Texas maintains nearly $2.94 billion in assets in 34 state branches, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Fireman B.V. (IFRX) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Under the name InflaRx, the German biotech firm is developing two therapies for acute and chronic inflammation.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) will issue 10.1 million shares between $9 and $11 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The math-based Chinese education company operates campuses in 14 districts with total annual enrollment beyond 100,000.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) will issue 3.1 million shares between $31 and $34 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The 18-year-old commercial bank controls $1.59 billion in total assets in five locations around New York.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) will issue more than 10.7 million shares between $13 and $15 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Kentucky, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is testing two complement immunotherapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) will issue 45 million shares between $11 and $13 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Chinese search engine is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ: SOHU) and intends to expand its relationship with Tencent Holdings — the firm’s largest shareholder — with Sogou-embedded browsers.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) will issue 4 million shares between $20 and $22 Friday on the Nasdaq. The firm’s communications tools support text and voice messaging for the applications of clients such as RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) will issue 17 million shares between $16 and $19 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The 10-year-old Shanghai company facilitates online peer-to-peer lending and reported $381 million in sales in the 12 months ending June 30.

Workspace Property Trust (WSPT) will issue 39 million shares between $12 and $15 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Based in Pennsylvania, the commercial real estate firm maintains 148 properties for 578 tenant companies across the U.S.

