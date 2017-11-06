A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3 points to 23,452, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1 point to 2,581.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index were unchanged at 6,290.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.58 percent to trade at $62.43 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.54 percent to trade at $55.94 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.41 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.01 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.20 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.08 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.21 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.04 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.02 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.49 percent and India’s BSE Sensex gained 0.14 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Sell to Neutral.

Twitter shares dropped 0.05 percent to $19.89 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2018 forecast.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2018 forecast.
CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.

Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) proposed to buy QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) for $70 per share in a cash and stock deal valued at $130 billion.

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but revenue missed estimates.

