Medtronic Received CE Mark for Intellis Platform
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced that it received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for the Intellis(TM) platform for both Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) as an aid in the management of certain types of chronic pain.* Intellis, the world's smallest fully implantable SCS neurostimulator, simplifies and improves the patient experience with improved battery performance that can power the EvolveSM workflow,** which standardizes guidance and balances high-dose (HD) and low-dose (LD) SCS therapy settings. The Intellis platform is managed on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 tablet interface and can record and track patient activity 24/7. Intellis is now available in Europe and the United States.
One in five adults in Western Europe suffers from chronic pain, a devastating condition with a costly personal and societal impact.1 Chronic pain can negatively impact all aspects of a person's life - relationships, work productivity and activities of daily living, yet it remains under-recognized and undertreated.
