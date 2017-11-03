30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) shares rose 8 percent to $255.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.

Losers

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 21.4 percent to $6.28 in pre-market trading on downbeat quarterly results.

