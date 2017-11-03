66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ocera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OCRX) shares climbed 72 percent to close at $1.72 on Thursday after the company agreed to be acquired by Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) for $1.52 per share.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) shares gained 53.21 percent to close at $11.95 following Q3 results. Ion Geophysical reported Q3 profit of $4.9 million.
- Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) shares surged 40.25 percent to close at $3.38 on Thursday after falling 6.95 percent on Wednesday.
- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARLZ) rose 33.79 percent to close at $1.94. Aralez Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q3 results on November 9.
- AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE: AAC) gained 32.72 percent to close at $10.02 after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) jumped 29.12 percent to close at $21.06 as the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong Q3 forecast.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares jumped 28.19 percent to close at $7.23 on Thursday. Boehringer Ingelheim and Dicerna reported a research collaboration to develop novel treatments for chronic liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
- Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) shares climbed 26.98 percent to close at $51.30.
- Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 26.13 percent to close at $2.80 as the company reported a Sublicense deal with Shire's Baxalta For PolyXen technology.
- China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares rose 25.46 percent to close at $37.89 on Thursday after dropping 27.05 percent on Wednesday.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares surged 25.29 percent to close at $3.27.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) shares gained 24.01 percent to close at $59.91 after reporting third-quarter earnings after the close Wednesday.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE: RFP) shares jumped 23.08 percent to close at $7.20. Resolute reported preliminary Q3 earnings of $0.26 per share on sales of $885 million.
- EV Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: EVEP) rose 22.48 percent to close at $0.772. EV Energy is expected to release Q3 results on November 9.
- Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ: MTBC) surged 21.36 percent to close at $4.09.
- Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares gained 20.86 percent to close at $22.60 on strong quarterly results.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) surged 20.06 percent to close at $18.85 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 guidance.
- Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: AOI) rose 20 percent to close at $13.20. Alliance One reported Q2 earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $447.339 million.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares climbed 19.9 percent to close at $11.75 on better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: FMI) rose 19.5 percent to close at $50.25 on strong quarterly results.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) gained 19.45 percent to close at $72.78 on Thursday after the company reported strong results for its third quarter.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares jumped 19.05 percent to close at $2.50 on Thursday.
- Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) rose 18.66 percent to close at $3.37. Westell Technologies reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.2 million.
- Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ: ATTU) shares rose 16.44 percent to close at $7.65 after the company reported Q3 results and named Mark Logan as Chief Operating Officer.
- Titan International Inc (NYSE: TWI) climbed 15.78 percent to close at $11.30 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 15.71 percent to close at $8.25 on strong Q3 results.
- Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) rose 14.42 percent to close at $53.15. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from Hold to Buy, while Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) rose 11.73 percent to close at $30.58. Tenaris reported Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $1.303 billion.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) gained 10.44 percent to close at $22.75 on narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) rose 10.32 percent to close at $133.59 after the company disclosed ‘positive’ results from Phase 3 APOLLO study of patisiran.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 10.13 percent to close at $0.870 on upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) surged 10.10 percent to close at $2.18 following Q3 results.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares gained 8 percent to close at $47.10 after reporting encouraging October sales data.
Losers
- Cartesian Inc (NASDAQ: CRTN) shares tumbled 40.41 percent to close at $0.280 on Thursday after the company reported the exploration of strategic alternatives. The company announced resignation of Peter Woodward as CEO and John Ferrara as CFO.
- Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CIE) dipped 37.88 percent to close at $0.621. Cobalt International Energy posted quarterly GAAP loss of $5.05 per share on revenue of $14.43 million.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) shares declined 35.62 percent to close at $15.98. Kemet reported preliminary Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $301.5 million.
- TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) dipped 35.16 percent to close at $43.03 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and announced a $400 million buyback. The company also announced the resignation of its President Robert B. Aiken.
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares dipped 34.3 percent to close at $21.55 after Q3 earnings. The company's Q4 guidance fell way below estimates.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) declined 27.66 percent to close at $13.76 on Thursday. OraSure posted Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $42.3 million.
- Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares dropped 27.1 percent to close at $10.06. Nuvectra posted a Q3 loss of $1.09 per share on revenue of $7.60 million.
- Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) fell 26.8 percent to close at $30.01 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 results and lowered its forecast.
- RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE: RAS) slipped 26.3 percent to close at $0.413 on wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) dropped 25.69 percent to close at $5.96, despite a Q1 earnings beat.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) declined 24.89 percent to close at $1.66 as the company announced Q3 results.
- Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) fell 24.7 percent to close at $9.30 on downbeat quarterly earnings. Baird downgraded Habit Restaurants from Outperform to Neutral.
- ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE: ARC) shares fell 21.62 percent to close at $3.48 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and lowered its FY17 guidance.
- Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) shares dropped 20.98 percent to close at $9.68 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and announced plans to explore strategic alternatives.
- BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) fell 20.42 percent to close at $1.91 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) tumbled 19.9 percent to close at $11.23 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and lowered its 2017 guidance.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) fell 19.75 percent to close at $12.80. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported a Q3 loss of $152.1 million.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) shares declined 19.02 percent to close at $1.49 on Thursday. Marathon Patent reported the purchase of Global Bit Ventures.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 18.66 percent to close at $2.51. ShiftPixy postponed the release date for its Q4 earnings results.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) fell 18.63 percent to close at $3.80 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) dropped 18.2 percent to close at $18.47. Cardtronics reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share on revenue of $402 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) dipped 17.55 percent to close at $21.00 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics priced its 6.25 million share offering at $24.00 per share.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 17.38 percent to close at $11.52. LivePerson reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share on sales of $56.5 million and issued a weak earnings outlook.
- Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) dropped 17.25 percent to close at $55.02. Tempur Sealy posted upbeat Q3 earnings, but sales missed estimates.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) tumbled 16.54 percent to close at $4.54 following larger-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) dropped 15.74 percent to close at $81.76. Heska posted Q3 earnings of $0.40 per share on revenue of $31.4 million. The company also lowered its FY 2017 sales guidance.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) shares fell 15.55 percent to close at $62.84 on Thursday after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dropped 11.92 percent to close at $16.70 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) dropped 10.29 percent to close at $14.69. FireEye reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, but issued a weak guidance for the current quarter.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) slipped 10.22 percent to close at $9.58. GoPro reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, the company issued a weak Q4 guidance, with EPS in the range of 37 cents-47 cents, well short of Wall Street's 56-cent estimate.
- Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 9.91 percent to close at $14.550. Epizyme posted a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share. RBC Capital downgraded Epizyme from Outperform to Sector Perform.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares dropped 8.64 percent to close at $29.38 after the company reported weak quarterly earnings and issued a lower guidance.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares declined 6.8 percent to close at $299.26. Tesla reported a third-quarter loss of $2.92 per share. The electric carmaker delivered third-quarter sales of $2.98 billion, beating estimates by $680 million.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.